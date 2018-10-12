30,000 customers without power as Storm Callum batters the country

Map of the power outages as of 7.15am. Source: ESB

AROUND 30,000 CUSTOMERS are without power this morning as a result of Storm Callum.

A Status Orange wind warning took effect from 10pm for Cork and Kerry, and from 12.01am in Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

Yesterday, Met Éireann warned that gusts of up to 130km/h were expected along Irish coasts overnight.

ESB Networks has reported outages in Donegal, Mayo, and Cavan, together with large outages in Kerry, Limerick, Cork and Dublin.

Power faults of varying sizes have been reported in:

Kildorrey, Mitchelstown, Carrigrohane, Inniscarra, and Clogheen, and a large fault in Skibbereen and Baltimore in Co Cork

Annagry and Kincasslagh near Letterkenny in Donegal

Glenamaddy and Ballinasloe in Co Galway

Kenmare, Castleisland, and Scartaglin, and a very large fault in the Sneem area of Co Kerry

The Naas area of Co Kildare

An extremely large fault in the Knocktopher and Paulstown areas of Kilkenny

Abbeyfeale, Athea, Pallasgreen and Kilteely in Limerick

Ballina in Mayo

Enniscorthy in Wexford

At present, the outage in Kilkenny appears to be the most severe.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, ESB Networks’ Paul Hand said: “Crews stand ready in all areas of the country and they will be deployed when it is safe to do so.”

ESB Networks has apologised to customers who have lost power supply during Storm Callum.

It is advising people to check powercheck.ie for updates. If your area is not listed, and you are without power, you can log your fault or get updates using your MRPN number here.