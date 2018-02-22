'Theresa May, where's the money for Grenfell?': Stormzy delivers powerful Brits performance

UK RAPPER STORMZY had harsh words for Prime Minister Theresa May last night, during a performance at the Brit Awards.

He also took aim at the Daily Mail in a freestyle rap, on a night when he won best British male solo artist and best British album of the year.

The way authorities handled the aftermath of the fire at Grenfell Tower, which killed 71 people on 14 June 2017, has been criticised in many quarters, with campaigners most recently driving three billboards through London calling for justice.

Last night during his performance, Stormzy sang: “Yo, Theresa May, where’s that money for Grenfell? What, you thought we just forgot about Grenfell?”

He also attacked the government saying “you criminals, and you got the cheek to call us savages. You should do some jail time, you should pay some damages.”

The rapper had made clear his support for Grenfell in the past.

He appeared on a charity single for the victims of the Grenfell disaster last year, and also called for justice for them at the Glastonbury festival, saying: “We urge the authorities to tell the fucking truth, first and foremost. We urge them to do something. We urge the fucking government to be held accountable for the fuckery, and we ain’t gonna stop until we get what we deserve.”

Stormzy’s words last night were praised by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn who described it as a “powerful performance”.

In a statement this afternoon, however, Number 10 Downing Street issued a statement defending Theresa May.

Her spokesperson said: “She’s determined that the public inquiry will discover not just what went wrong but why the voices of the people of Grenfell were ignored over so many years.

In terms of support for the people affected by this tragedy, more than £58m has been committed.

The spokesperson said they were not aware of any plans for May to meet with Stormzy, nor had she seen last night’s rap.