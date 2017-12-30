Grime star Stormzy hits back at Daily Mail for saying his music 'glorifies' cannabis use

STORMZY HAS HIT back at the Daily Mail on Twitter for claiming that grime music is ‘product placement’ for cannabis.

In an article published yesterday, the paper interviewed a researcher at York University who warned that the genre is contributing to the rise of skunk, a strain of the drug:

It’s essentially product placement by some of these artists about cannabis and other drugs, and it’s not balanced in any way and not countered by evidence.

The researcher also says that because cannabis is often used with tobacco, grime music is encouraging people to smoke, too:

Grime music acts as a gateway to tobacco exposure inadvertently, for many young people it will be an appealing introduction, or a curiosity they may act on.

The article singles out Stormzy in particular, going through several of his songs to ‘reveal’ the references to cannabis within.

The Daily Mail is no stranger to stoking up outrage over pop culture (remember the emo panic of 2006?) but the rapper, who has previously been a target of the paper, was not about to let it lie.

He pointed out that white musicians have been writing songs about their drug use for a very long time:

White rockstars (and pop stars) have been sniffing coke and taking MDMA and singing about it since the beginning of music just admit you’re anti-black and f**k off you tramps

Imagine raising your child, loving and nurturing them. Sending them off to school and then uni for them to grow up and then get a job working for the fucking daily mail. Embarrassing 🤦🏿‍♂️ — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) December 29, 2017 Source: #GSAP /Twitter

He’s being backed up by fans and famous faces alike, who want to introduce the Mail to The Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Starry Eyed Surprise, which is literally about taking MDMA, has been used in adverts for Coca Cola and Apple but the Daily Mail are trying to act like Stormzy saying "skunk" is a moral panic lol — Comfortably Dumb (@angryaboutbikes) December 29, 2017 Source: Comfortably Dumb /Twitter

If the Mail are agitated about Stormzy popularising skunk through his music they’re going to absolutely cack themselves when they find out about the Rolling Stones — Al Kennedy (@housetoastonish) December 29, 2017 Source: Al Kennedy /Twitter

