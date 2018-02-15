'71 dead. Still no arrests. How come?': Grenfell campaigners drive poignant message through London

The three billboards that were driven through London this morning Source: Justice 4 Grenfell

THREE LARGE BILLBOARDS calling for justice following the Grenfell Tower fire have been driven through London by campaigners.

The group, Justice 4 Grenfell, rented three vans with large billboards on their sides which altogether read: “71 dead. And still no arrests? How come?”

The posters were inspired by those featured in the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri film.

Yesterday marked eight months since the 14 June 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 71 people.

London’s Metropolitan Police said its investigation into the fire is ongoing and that no arrests have yet been made.

One of the campaign’s organisers, Yvette Williams, told the BBC that there were fears the tragedy was “ebbing out of public consciousness”.

The three large billboards were driven through London from 7am this morning.

The campaigners were approached by a creative advertising agency, which had penned the idea to copy the film.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is about a mother who pays for three billboards in a bid to find answers to her daughter’s unsolved murder.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, another organiser of the campaign, Tasha Brade, explained why the group decided to work with the agency to run the billboards.

“We’ve seen the film and we think the story of the struggle for justice is very relevant to what we’re doing. It’s a very powerful film and the three billboards are very poignant,” she said.

We want this story to be kept alive. The story of Grenfell Tower can’t die. Time is passing ad this is so important to our community and the the whole of the UK.

Brade said that the campaign group wants to see policies being changed nationwide in order to prevent a disaster like Grenfell Tower happening again.

“There are policies in place that are literally killing people,” she said.

In December, a review launched after the fire called for an overhaul of building regulations in the UK, as it warned that the current system and culture allowed for cost-cutting at the expense of safety.