Due a student grant? Applications open today

An estimated 20,000 students marched through the streets of Dublin from the Custom House to Merrion Square in protest at Student Tuition fees last year.

An estimated 20,000 students marched through the streets of Dublin from the Custom House to Merrion Square in protest at Student Tuition fees last year.

THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS across the country are being urged to apply for grants today as the application system for the 2018/19 academic year is now open.

Student Universal Support Ireland (Susi) is entering its seventh year of operations. Last year, it processed more than 103,000 applications with over 80,000 students receiving funding for the 2017-18 academic year.

Those who think they are eligible for third level state assistance can use the new online application to check.

Susi came to national attention in 2015 after thousands of students were left waiting for their applications to be processed. However, the system has since been upgraded and improved.

Susi spokeswoman Aoife Greene advised all students, both new and those progressing to the next year of their course, to make their application as soon as possible to help them process applications quickly.

She said: “We advise students to visit our website www.susi.ie and use our eligibility reckoner before making their application. This will give them an indication as to their eligibility for student grant funding. We also have a number of self-help tools available on our website, including videos and detailed guidance notes for making an application.

“It is important to reiterate that students who are progressing to the next year of their course must renew their grants and we have e-mailed students in the lead up to opening to inform them of the process for renewing. The priority closing date for renewal applications is 14 June 2018.”

Last year Susi awarded over 20,000 new applicants prior to CAO offers. According to the body, this alleviated an element of financial uncertainty that had previously existed for new students.

“We would encourage all students to submit their application as soon as possible. They do not need to have their leaving certificate results, or to have accepted a course, in order to submit an application. The priority closing date for new applications is 12 July 2018,” Greene added.