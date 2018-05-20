  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s happening this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 20 May 2018, 9:11 AM
29 minutes ago 1,722 Views 2 Comments
14418736104_cc7d1ec0d1_k Source: Scott Schiller/Flickr

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EIGHTH REF: Two opinion polls published today indicate that the ‘Yes’ side is ahead with just days to go before the Eighth Amendment referendum.

2. #CERVICALCHECK: Emma Mhic Mhathúna was asked would she meet with the Taoiseach and give the government “positive praise” about its handling of the smear test scandal, the Sunday Independent reports.

3. #ÉIRE: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has criticised the No side’s argument that Ireland will become like England if it legislates for abortion.

4. #CUBA CRASH: Officials say they have found a black box from the plane crash near Havana airport which killed more than 100 people, the BBC reports.

5. #ME TOO: An Italian actress who has said she was raped by Harvey Weinstein said that the Cannes film festival was his “hunting ground”.

6. #HEALTH WARNING: A dispute over coat rails and slocking-in is holding up the Department of Health’s move to the Miesian Plaza on Baggot Street, the Sunday Business Post reports.

7. #OUT OF CREDIT: The Revenue Commissioners are considering scrapping its 1890 number, or giving a more comprehensive online service.

8. #CHESTERFIELD HOUSE: A major housebuilder is planning to develop more than 200 homes on the site of Dublin’s second-most expensive house.

9. #A BEFORE E: Donald Trump is getting a bit of slagging for spelling his wife Melania’s name as Melanie in a tweet, the Guardian reports.

