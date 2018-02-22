'Unborn' case: Claim made that State argued unborn is 'constitutional nullity' outside Eighth Amendment

Updated at 2.30pm

THE SUPREME COURT has heard an argument that, according to the State, the unborn is a “constitutional nullity” with no rights outside the Eighth Amendment.

Seven judges of the Supreme Court are to clarify a 2016 High Court ruling where Mr Judge Richard Humphreys said that mentions of “the unborn” in Bunreacht na hÉireann ”clearly” meant an unborn child, with rights extending beyond the right to life set out in the Eighth Amendment.

The 2016 case concerned a Nigerian man who was to be deported in 2008 – the man appealed for that order to be revoked through the High Court. At the time the man’s Irish partner was pregnant with his unborn child, who is now aged two.

The judge revoked the Nigerian man’s deportation order, saying that the Minister for Justice needed not only to consider the unborn’s right to life, but the legal rights received upon being born. This included safeguards inserted as part of the Children’s Referendum (or Article 42A) that the State had a duty to protect “all children”.

“In my view, the unborn child is clearly a child and thus, protected by Article 42A. Any other conclusion would fly in the face of the ordinary meaning of language,” Humphreys said.

The State applied for the Supreme Court to clarify this decision, as a number of previous judgements have taken different interpretations of the meaning of “the unborn”.

This morning, the legal team for the family said that the State’s assertion was that the unborn “has no cognisable rights at all under the Constitution” outside Article 40.3.3.

Maurice Collins SC said that the State’s case was that the child “did not at any stage… have any rights whatsoever” within the Constitution before “the bright line event” of her birth.

How is it that the one week from birth is so different from the one week after birth?

He also said:

“The State has argued that the unborn is an entity that is a distinct constitutional category, and will not even admit that the unborn is an unborn child… [it] is a striking feature of the unborn appeal, that the unborn has no rights as such other than those in Article 40.3.3 [the Eighth Amendment].”

The case has gathered significant attention as the outcome could have an impact on how the Constitution is implemented, as well as impact the proposed Eighth Amendment referendum.

What are those rights?

Today, Collins told the court that the State’s case was ”striking”, “radical”, “incoherent and at times, contradictory”.

He said that the State has declined to engage in what rights the unborn may have had prior to the introduction of the Eighth Amendment in 1983.

A few back-and-forths ensued between the seven-judge panel and Collins over whether there were previous references to rights within the Constitution, and what those prospective rights could be.

Is there a right to liberty, a right to free speech, a right to travel, the judges asked. Collins answered that there were circumstances that circumvented those rights. When asked whether he was going to give examples of what those rights are, Collins said he wouldn’t.

A judge replied to say that they were trying to ascertain whether there are “any enforceable investment rights other than the right of life”.

“You have to say what they are,” she added.

A judge also made the argument that once Eighth Amendment was implemented, it “coloured” the Constitution.

It’s impermissible to disregard the Amendment, and further amendments to qualify Eighth Amendment. With each new [amendment], a court must alter the way it reads/perceives the Constitution.

Provisions about what protections relating to the unborn before 1983 “is a less persuasive argument”, the court said, because it doesn’t take into account new legislation.

Collins argued that the view seemed to be “either have a plethora of rights under the constitution – or none”.

When it was asserted that children don’t necessarily have a right to the companionship of both parents - ”Do children have the right to stop their parents from getting divorced?” – Collins have the following response:

“There are children who don’t suffer from instability, and children who do. But they still have rights… The variety of circumstances, the variety of children, is if not infinite, [numerous]“.

When a child is born but father has been deported, the rights invested in the child are immediately impaired.

Yesterday, the legal team for the State argued that if references to “the unborn” in the Constitution were defined as an unborn child, it would have implications that would “reverberate” through the Irish legal system.

Mary O’Toole SC, representing the Department of Justice, said that the assertion that the unborn has general citizens’ rights is a “fairly radical statement”.

If the Supreme Court upholds Humphreys’ ruling, it could impact welfare payments and medical treatment, the State has argued.

The seven-judge panel is expected to reserve judgement to a later date. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was delaying the process for publishing the draft legislation for the referendum pending the Supreme Court’s ruling.

