  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Supreme Court hears that idea of unborn having same human rights as everyone else is 'fairly radical'

A landmark Supreme Court appeal hearing is under way which is expected to have crucial ramifications for the pending referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

By Cianan Brennan Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 5,467 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3863325

HC W Murphy 3 Source: Flickr/Infomatique

THE STATE HAS been outlining its objections to a 2016 High Court ruling which suggested that an unborn foetus is a child and has constitutional human rights other than the right to life, in the Supreme Court.

The appeal is expected to have significant ramifications for the pending state referendum on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, the amendment which currently gives the unborn in Ireland a right to life equal to that of the mother.

The initial case involved a deportation order delivered concerning a Nigerian man in 2007. In 2015 the man appealed for that order to be revoked. At the time the man’s partner was pregnant with his unborn child, now aged two.

The State’s appeal concerns the decision of High Court judge Richard Humphreys who ruled against the state in July 2016, and said that references to “the unborn child” in the Constitution are “clearly a child”.

In her opening submission before a packed Supreme Court this morning, senior counsel for the State Mary O’Toole suggested that the idea that, since the Constitution’s inception in 1937, the unborn have had general citizens’ rights is a “fairly radical statement”.

“That begs the question as to why legislation, such as the Civil Liability Act 1961, was introduced in order to provide for wrongs done to the unborn – to allow a child to sue for injuries sustained during pregnancy for example,” she said.

O’Toole suggested that Irish law has “never proceeded on the basis that the unborn have citizens’ rights, other than the right to life which was enshrined in the Constitution in 1983″.

It is undoubtedly the case that rules were developed (in Irish law) to allow the unborn be considered born for certain purposes, so that once they were born alive they could bring a case for damages for injuries sustained in the womb.

“As I understand it, the position put by the respondents is that, prior to 1983 when the Eighth Amendment was introduced, it was already recognised that there were wide-ranging rights with relation to unborns.”

It is the state’s position that it is “unclear what rights the unborn had prior to the Eighth”, O’Toole said in response to a question from Justice John McMenamin.

There is no actual claim to citizens rights on the part of the unborn until birth itself,  which is a brightline event in the case of an unborn child.

In this context, a brightline issue refers to a rule that is ‘unambiguously clear’.

Technical

A highly technical passage of interplay between the seven Supreme Court justices and O’Toole ensued, in which the Chief Justice Frank Clarke sought to clarify whether or not, in denying the revocation of the initial 2007 deportation order, the Minister for Justice had taken into account the fact that the chief respondent was about to become a father.

“Is it the minister’s case that the respondent being about to become a father was not taken into account at all, or that it was taken into account as an immigration issue but not with regard to any constitutional status of the unborn?” he asked.

“It is the latter,” O’Toole responded.

“It is important to have absolute clarity here, to ascertain whether or not that is a factor that doesn’t attract constitutional rights,” the Chief Justice responded.

“The position of the state is that it is a factor that does not attract constitutional rights,” said O’Toole. “The father is entirely reliant on the idea the child was an unborn citizen child.”

“In an immigration context the difference between the rights of a citizen child and a non-citizen child is crucial.”

Our fundamental point is that the minister can have regard to the circumstances of the person making an application, but he doesn’t have to attach constitutional significance to those circumstances.

The hearing, which is expected to last two days, continues this afternoon.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

Read: Supreme Court dismisses Pro Life Campaign request to become adviser in ‘defining the unborn’ case

Read: Mother of sick child facing deportation ‘turned to prostitution’ to pay his medical bills, Supreme Court hears

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
New video emerges online showing 'garda' having sex with woman on motorway
136,612  114
2
Doctor at rape trial: 'Not possible' to tell if injuries caused by consensual or non-consensual sex
101,630  0
3
'Many have made no payments at all for years': PTSB defends controversial €3.7 billion mortgage sell off
35,380  190
Fora
1
'I used to think I had to do everything myself - I learned that smart people ask for help'
587  0
2
Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores
339  0
3
A major US fund is selling more than 100 apartments in Cork city
129  0
The42
1
English rugby player dies aged 27 after collapsing at training
62,437  18
2
Former world champion Andy Lee announces retirement from boxing
22,903  30
3
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
20,056  40
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jay-Z left a €9k tip at the end of a night out, and Twitter is still not impressed
12,770  1
2
Here's absolutely everything we know about Saoirse Ronan's rumoured new ballet dancer boyfriend
9,221  2
3
People are pretty pissed off at Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and her 'offensive' new dreadlocks
8,484  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Donald Trump moves to ban 'bump stocks' used in deadly Las Vegas shooting
McDonald's Ireland not impacted by US changes - the Happy Meal cheeseburger is here to stay
CRIME
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Met Police apologises after Hampshire Police investigated crime an undercover officer committed
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
COURTS
Prolific shoplifter jailed after being caught walking with stolen bike still locked to piece of railing
Prolific shoplifter jailed after being caught walking with stolen bike still locked to piece of railing
Graham Dwyer objects to the way phone records were used in his murder trial
Retrial ordered in case of man who had murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute
NORTHERN IRELAND
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
White House visit: Simon Coveney to brief Trump administration on Northern Ireland
Bertie Ahern says he's been 'talking to Simon Coveney' about the ongoing Stormont talks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie