Supreme Court hears that idea of unborn having same human rights as everyone else is 'fairly radical'

THE STATE HAS been outlining its objections to a 2016 High Court ruling which suggested that an unborn foetus is a child and has constitutional human rights other than the right to life, in the Supreme Court.

The appeal is expected to have significant ramifications for the pending state referendum on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, the amendment which currently gives the unborn in Ireland a right to life equal to that of the mother.

The initial case involved a deportation order delivered concerning a Nigerian man in 2007. In 2015 the man appealed for that order to be revoked. At the time the man’s partner was pregnant with his unborn child, now aged two.

The State’s appeal concerns the decision of High Court judge Richard Humphreys who ruled against the state in July 2016, and said that references to “the unborn child” in the Constitution are “clearly a child”.

In her opening submission before a packed Supreme Court this morning, senior counsel for the State Mary O’Toole suggested that the idea that, since the Constitution’s inception in 1937, the unborn have had general citizens’ rights is a “fairly radical statement”.

“That begs the question as to why legislation, such as the Civil Liability Act 1961, was introduced in order to provide for wrongs done to the unborn – to allow a child to sue for injuries sustained during pregnancy for example,” she said.

O’Toole suggested that Irish law has “never proceeded on the basis that the unborn have citizens’ rights, other than the right to life which was enshrined in the Constitution in 1983″.

It is undoubtedly the case that rules were developed (in Irish law) to allow the unborn be considered born for certain purposes, so that once they were born alive they could bring a case for damages for injuries sustained in the womb.

“As I understand it, the position put by the respondents is that, prior to 1983 when the Eighth Amendment was introduced, it was already recognised that there were wide-ranging rights with relation to unborns.”

It is the state’s position that it is “unclear what rights the unborn had prior to the Eighth”, O’Toole said in response to a question from Justice John McMenamin.

There is no actual claim to citizens rights on the part of the unborn until birth itself, which is a brightline event in the case of an unborn child.

In this context, a brightline issue refers to a rule that is ‘unambiguously clear’.

Technical

A highly technical passage of interplay between the seven Supreme Court justices and O’Toole ensued, in which the Chief Justice Frank Clarke sought to clarify whether or not, in denying the revocation of the initial 2007 deportation order, the Minister for Justice had taken into account the fact that the chief respondent was about to become a father.

“Is it the minister’s case that the respondent being about to become a father was not taken into account at all, or that it was taken into account as an immigration issue but not with regard to any constitutional status of the unborn?” he asked.

“It is the latter,” O’Toole responded.

“It is important to have absolute clarity here, to ascertain whether or not that is a factor that doesn’t attract constitutional rights,” the Chief Justice responded.

“The position of the state is that it is a factor that does not attract constitutional rights,” said O’Toole. “The father is entirely reliant on the idea the child was an unborn citizen child.”

“In an immigration context the difference between the rights of a citizen child and a non-citizen child is crucial.”

Our fundamental point is that the minister can have regard to the circumstances of the person making an application, but he doesn’t have to attach constitutional significance to those circumstances.

The hearing, which is expected to last two days, continues this afternoon.

