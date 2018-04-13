  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 13 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump speaks with Theresa May over the phone but holds off on a final decision on strikes against Syria

The Syrian regime is accused of using chemical weapons in an attack on Saturday.

By AFP Friday 13 Apr 2018, 7:17 AM
1 hour ago 2,296 Views 12 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3955594
moke rises after the Syrian army's shelling targeted the Douma district in Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, last week.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
moke rises after the Syrian army's shelling targeted the Douma district in Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, last week.
moke rises after the Syrian army's shelling targeted the Douma district in Eastern Ghouta countryside of Damascus, Syria, last week.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump put off a final decision on strikes against Syria following a crunch meeting with national security advisors yesterday, as Moscow warned against any US move that could trigger a conflict between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Minutes after Pentagon brass and cabinet members jumped in black armored SUVs and sped away from the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump would continue to assess intelligence and engage with allies.

“No final decision has been made,” she said, adding that Trump was scheduled to confer with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Later, a White House readout of their call said Trump and May “continued their discussion of the need for a joint response to Syria’s use of chemical weapons”.

A Downing Street spokesperson added:

They agreed it was vital that the use of chemical weapons did not go unchallenged, and on the need to deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime.

The military drumbeat appeared to reach crescendo ahead of the meeting, with US action seeming imminent as Russia stonewalled diplomatic efforts at the United Nations and France cited “proof” that Moscow’s Syrian ally carried out a deadly chemical weapons attack.

Western officials believe chlorine was used in a Saturday attack on Douma, the main city in the longtime rebel bastion of Eastern Ghouta, where the British government now estimates 75 people were killed, and that Bashar Al-Assad’s regime was responsible.

What is less clear is whether sarin or a sarin-like agent was also used.

Window narrowing?

During the West Wing sitdown, Defence Secretary James Mattis and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford were expected to lay out options for retaliatory strikes against the Syrian regime.

But after a week in which Trump has burst through an almost daily series of self-imposed decision deadlines, he again appeared unwilling to rush headlong to war.

Just hours earlier Trump had vowed to make his choice “fairly soon”.

His window for military action could be narrowing, with inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons expected to arrive in Syria to begin work on Saturday, following an invitation from Damascus.

Diplomats have expressed concern that those experts could be used as hostages or human shields.

Since Saturday, when images of ashen toddlers struggling for breath emerged there has been a sustained military buildup in the eastern Mediterranean.

A French frigate, UK Royal Navy submarines laden with cruise missiles and the USS Donald Cook, an American destroyer equipped with Tomahawk land attack missiles, have all moved into range of Syria’s sun-bleached coast.

In New York, Russia’s UN ambassador warned the priority in Syria was to avert US-led strikes that could lead to a confrontation between the world’s two preeminent nuclear powers.

“The immediate priority is to avert the danger of war,” said Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia following closed-door Security Council talks, refusing to exclude the possibility of US-Russian clashes.

Trump has slammed Russia for its partnership with “Gas Killing Animal” Assad, spurring concerns that a US strike could lead to a conflagration with Russia, which has major military facilities at Tartus and Khmeimim and works cheek-by-jowl with Syria forces that could be targeted.

US officials have refused to rule out direct military engagement with Russia, with the White House saying “all options are on the table.”

Rebels give up Ghouta

On the ground in Syria, rebels in Eastern Ghouta surrendered their heavy weapons and their leader left the enclave, signaling the end of one of the bloodiest assaults of the seven-year war and a major win for the Assad regime.

A top leader of Jaish al-Islam, a group which controlled Douma for years, told AFP it was Saturday’s attack that forced them to accept a Russian-brokered deal and evacuate.

At the United Nations meanwhile, diplomats were mulling a draft resolution put forward by Sweden and obtained by AFP, that would dispatch a “high-level disarmament mission” to rid the country of chemical weapons “once and for all.”

The UN Security Council, tasked with maintaining international peace and security, has been riven, with Moscow virulently denying the Douma attack took place, or postulating that it was carried out by rebels.

In Paris, Macron upped the pressure on Moscow by stating he had “proof” that Assad’s regime had used chemical weapons, and vowing a response “at a time of our choosing.”

In London, May’s cabinet agreed in an emergency meeting “on the need to take action” against the Syrian regime.

But across Western capitals opposition to military action also grew. US lawmakers questioned whether Trump has the legal authority to order strikes without Congressional approval and opposition parties voiced concern.

National security experts worried whether strikes would actually serve to deter Assad.

In April last year Trump ordered Tomahawk strikes on the Shayrat Airbase in response to a chemical weapons attack on rebel-held Khan Sheikhun.

But the pinpoint strike did not deter Assad and US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, have since investigated as many as 10 suspected chemical attacks.

© – AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Would it be weird if I kissed you?': Workman sacked after propositioning woman in her own home
142,433  110
2
Cork school investigating list that said 'the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped'
86,000  62
3
Man accused of murdering estranged wife Joanne Lee found dead in Mountjoy Prison
67,560  8
Fora
1
The midlands' long-awaited tourism brand has finally been revealed
390  0
2
A top economist says there are 'shades of the Celtic Tiger' about Ireland's housing market
378  0
3
Aer Lingus owner IAG is considering buying low-cost airline Norwegian
301  0
The42
1
No Connolly in starting team as St Vincent's begin Dublin senior title defence
23,678  37
2
Offaly boss Stephen Wallace looking at eight-week ban
20,101  6
3
Suspensions dished out following brawl that marred Waterford's win over Cork
15,990  21
DailyEdge.ie
1
Ryan Reynolds took the piss out of Hugh Jackman's anniversary message to his wife on Twitter
7,764  2
2
Khloe Kardashian said to be having 'earlier contractions' over Tristan Thompson cheating rumours... It's the Dredge
5,865  0
3
Laura Whitmore has written about her experience of being sexually assaulted in a nightclub
5,856  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Official tells court that Sean Dunne is owner of €58 million Dublin 4 property
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's £100k legal bill
GARDAí
Search resuming for man who went missing while swimming near Salthill, Galway
Search resuming for man who went missing while swimming near Salthill, Galway
Have you seen Olta Dodaj? She's missing from her home in Kildare
Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday
Gardaí concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday
Arnotts is getting an €11 million facelift
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
RUSSIA
Trump speaks with Theresa May over the phone but holds off on a final decision on strikes against Syria
Trump speaks with Theresa May over the phone but holds off on a final decision on strikes against Syria
Are we about to see the opening shots of a third world war? Hopefully cool heads will prevail
Global watchdog says nerve agent used in Salisbury attack was Russian, confirming UK findings

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie