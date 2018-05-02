  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Texas teen arrested for plotting ISIS-inspired shopping centre mass shooting

17-year-old Matin Azizi-Yarand spent more than $1,400 (€1,170) buying weapons and tactical gear.

By Associated Press Wednesday 2 May 2018, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,986 Views No Comments
Matin Azizi-Yarand
Image: Collin County District Attorney's office via AP
Matin Azizi-Yarand
Matin Azizi-Yarand
Image: Collin County District Attorney's office via AP

A TEXAS TEENAGER accused of planning a mass shooting at a shopping centre inspired by the Islamic State terror group has been charged with terrorism.

The Collin County district attorney’s office said 17-year-old Matin Azizi-Yarand of Plano, Texas had planned to release a “Message to America” explaining the attack.

Authorities say he spent more than $1,400 (€1,170) buying weapons and tactical gear and had been trying to recruit others to help him in the shooting planned for this month.

Authorities learned of the plan when Azizi-Yarand began corresponding with an FBI informant.

Azizi-Yarand is charged with criminal solicitation of capital murder and making a terroristic threat.

He’s being held at the Collin County jail on a $3 million (€2.5 million) bond. Online jail records don’t indicate that he has an attorney.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

Associated Press

