Tuesday 16 October, 2018
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conal Thomas Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 5:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,021 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4289418
Image: Shutterstock/Maslin_CEO
Image: Shutterstock/Maslin_CEO

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #KICK IN THE NUTS: The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland has upheld a complaint made against RTÉ 2FM’s Eoghan McDermott after the presenter asked the national broadcaster’s director general who she’d like to kick in the testicles

2. #JAMAL KHASHOGGI: A Turkish official has said that police have found “certain evidence” during their search of the Saudi Consulate showing that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed there.

3. #CERVICAL CHECK: Justice Charles Meenan has recommended the establishment of a tribunal to deal with claims arising from the Cervical Check scandal

4. #FINED: Paddy Power Betfair has been fined £2.2 million (€2.5 million) by the British Gambling Commission for failings, including allowing stolen money to be gambled through its website.

5. #APOLOGY: Ryanair has won an apology from the Irish Examiner over articles published about the airline’s safety standards

About the author:

About the author
Conal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

