The 9 at 9: Saturday

1. #BREXIT MEANS: The EU, Ireland and Brexiteers have been saying a lot about Theresa May’s speech – here’s what the British papers made of it.

2. #WEST BANK: Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas arrives in Dublin today; he’s due to meet with President Michael D Higgins and Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

3. #TAKE BACK THE CITY: Activists who have been occupying vacant homes in Dublin’s north inner city are today holding a national day of action.

4. #LATE LATE SHOW: “Obsessed with media presentation”, “immature”: Some of the words that Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin used to describe Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on last night’s Late Late Show.

5. #LAKE VICTORIA: Tanzania’s president John Magufuli ordered the arrest of the managers of a ferry that capsized, leading to the deaths of over 130 people.

6. #SECURITY: President Michael D Higgins was confronted by a protester after she drove past security and walked into the Áras, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

7. #SUPPORT: The government could increase childcare support for workers such as gardaí, nurses, and teachers in the upcoming Budget, the Irish Independent reports.

8. #FIRE WITH FIRE: A planning application has been lodged with Dublin City Council for a giant street art mural at the Aviva Stadium to discouraging graffiti artists.

9. #MY HOME: The number of homes changing hands in Ireland is on the up, increasing 3.6% since last year. Here’s the counties where the most homes are being sold.