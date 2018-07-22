The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Shutterstock/Rasulov

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start your day.

1. #CANADA: A 21-year-old Irish woman has died in a car crash north of Maidstone, Saskatchewan, local media is reporting.

2. #MOOD: Support has increased for Fine Gael and fallen for Fianna Fáil, as the parties discuss either extending the confidence and supply agreement, or calling an election.

3. #HIGH UPTAKE: Drug outreach and needle exchange services in Dublin say there’s been a strong uptake of clean crack pipes by service users in response to a surge in availability.

4. #’THE NORTH IS NEXT’: More than one hundred politicians from across Ireland and the UK have signed a letter urging reform of Northern Ireland’s abortion laws, RTÉ reports.

5. #NO WAY WE WON’T PAY: Britain will only pay its €40 billion Brexit divorce bill if the EU agrees to a future trade deal, the new Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said.

6. #MISSOURI: A woman who survived the tourist boat disaster on a Missouri lake, but who lost her husband and three sons, spoke to the media of her life-changing ordeal.

7. #DAN COATS: Top US spy Dan Coats has downplayed his live reaction to the news of a Trump-Putin summit, calling it “awkward” but in “no way disrespectful”.

8. #MOURNE MOUNTAINS: A report seen by the Observer outlined how the army failed more than 70 teenage cadets who were left marooned on a mountain range in Northern Ireland during an expedition.

9. #FARM DEATHS: Cork is the most fatal county and July is the most dangerous month for farm fatalities, the HSA has said.