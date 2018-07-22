This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 22 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin

There has been an increase in use of the drug since the start of last year.

By Michelle Hennessy and Daragh Brophy Sunday 22 Jul 2018, 12:05 AM
36 minutes ago 1,716 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4138921

crack1 Source: Shutterstock

DRUG OUTREACH AND needle exchange services in Dublin say there’s been a strong uptake of clean crack pipes by service users in response to a surge in availability and consumption of the drug in recent months.

Similar to the approach taken to needle exchange, which has been available in the city for decades, sterile crack pipes are distributed as part of a harm reduction approach to problem drug use.

Merchants Quay Ireland, which opened the country’s first needle exchange back in 1991 and now offers a range of services for people who are homeless and experiencing addiction issues, began providing clean crack pipes from its centre on the south quays on 13 July and gave out 69 in the scheme’s first week of operation.

Anna Liffey Drug Project, which runs an outreach needle and syringe programme based out of Middle Abbey Street, began handing out its reusable crack pipes in April 2017.

Head of Services with ALDP Dawn Russell said 287 of the items have now been handed out – both in Dublin and in the Mid West of the country, where the service also operates.

Of those, almost half – 128 – have been handed out between March and July of this year (the majority in Dublin).

While most users smoke the drug, Russell said staff were also engaging with a very small cohort of people who are neck-injecting the drug, which she described as a “very risky activity”. Around 3 to 5 people are regularly taking the drug this way, she said.

ALDP outreach staff first began noticing makeshift crack pipes, usually constructed from plastic soft drink or water bottles, around a year-and-a-half ago.

crackpipe The sterile crack pipes distributed by ALDP include a gauze to smoke the substance through and a stick to help push the crack into the pipe. Source: Ana Liffey Drug Project

A smokeable form of cocaine made by chemically altering cocaine powder to form crystals or rocks, crack-cocaine produces a short but intense high with effects much stronger than the powdered version of the drug.

The rise in availability of cocaine in the capital has also led to an increase in the amount of crack being manufactured, drug services say.

Addiction experts say use of cocaine has now returned to Celtic Tiger levels, and earlier this week the HSE launched a new harm reduction campaign in conjunction with ALDP to provide information and advice to users about both cocaine and crack-cocaine.

Tony Geoghegan, CEO of Merchants Quay Ireland, said he had seen service users go “downhill rapidly” after beginning to take cocaine.

“The cohort we deal with here are primarily street drug users, rough sleepers, people who are homeless. That wouldn’t be your kind of archetypal cocaine user, it is much more spread across society. But it is important nonetheless [to address it] because cocaine and crack have the propensity for more harm very quickly.

Cocaine itself is an amphetamine so in very basic terms people don’t eat as much and don’t feel like they have to eat as much because it is an appetite suppressant. If someone already is nutritionally compromised then the impacts of that are more severe.

Similarly you don’t sleep when you’re on cocaine, whatever about heroin and alcohol and drugs like that, people can drink a certain amount or take a certain amount of heroin and then they pass out or fall asleep. People with cocaine will just keep going and go on binges where they stay up for two days.

Geoghegan said the “wear and tear” on the body can be significant and it can also impact on a person’s decision-making and general mental stability, particularly if they have had mental health issues in the past.

Our experience of cocaine here is you see people starting to use cocaine and going downhill rapidly – much more rapidly than they would on any other drugs.

crack An example of a makeshift crack pipe in Dublin. Source: Ana Liffey Drug Project

The effects of crack cocaine wear off very quickly, prompting users to repeat the dose in a binge pattern. It has a more intense and immediate effect than powder cocaine.

The total number of people who availed of Merchant’s Quay Ireland’s Open Access service so far this year is 1,556. So far there have been 12,789 needle exchange interventions in the period and 1,127 safer injecting workshops.

Of the clients who attended, 499 were using power and/or crack cocaine. Some 345 of the people who use crack cocaine also use other drugs.

Geoghegan said the increased availability of cocaine and crack in Dublin has driven the price down.

“You can see people now smoking crack through bottles sometimes or with little hash pipes.

“Before last year or the year before the type of drug use you’d see on the street aside from people smoking cannabis was injecting, whereas now, in terms of the discarded litter you see as well, it’s bottles, tinfoil, homemade crack pipes.”

Smoking crack in homemade pipes can increase its toxicity as users inhale the plastics from bottles and other items used when they are heated up. This is why services have started providing users with clean pipes made of material that will not add to the harm.

cocaine The HSE published two factsheets on Tuesday with information for users to help reduce the harm to their health. Source: Michelle Hennessy/TheJournal.ie

Geoghegan said harm reduction campaigns like the one launched by the HSE are important, but it is also vital to encourage people to seek treatment.

It is hoped that the factsheets and the accompanying social media campaign will reach people who use cocaine on a regular basis socially, but who may not know the real danger or recognise their dependence on it.

“The biggest thing is that attitude – people wouldn’t identify themselves as drug users and then are reticent to ask for help. That’s why signposting is important. It’s about talking to people… they do engage at some point, [but] often it’s when things go wrong,” he said.

“Often it’s work, missing days or their performance is dropping because of drugs and they are struggling to keep it together.

“A little bit of support can go a long way, it does not require major intervention because it is not physically addictive, it’s more of a psychological compulsion and that does diminish over time.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy and Daragh Brophy

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
M50 southbound closed after horsebox overturns
81,334  54
2
Here are the most expensive places to buy a home in Ireland by Eircode
80,436  35
3
Ireland’s new plan for greenways has just been announced
57,800  100
Fora
1
Taking 'the fecky stuff' out of food: How Camile's Brody Sweeney plans to conquer London
293  0
2
Flexible working doesn't mean overhauling a business - here's some simple tips to make it work
123  0
3
'It's an initial splash': The head of Ireland's new tourism brand defends its debut ad
121  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tyrone v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
83,800  49
2
As It Happened: Donegal v Roscommon, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
36,517  8
3
'He shone like a beacon through all the gloom': Maradona, Clough and the makings of Roy Keane
34,614  36
DailyEdge
1
Love Island viewers turn on Charlotte Crosby for 'playing the victim' over Dr Alex remarks
16,899  1
2
Khloé Kardashian apologised for using the R-word, and her fans seemed really impressed
6,965  3
3
Harry Styles, Vogue Williams, and Paris Hilton... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,797  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who committed â¬100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Man who committed €100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Former Defence Forces member jailed for 18 years for 'horrendous' sexual abuse of daughter
Man pleads guilty to murder after being arrested in Spain following failure to show up for trial
DRUGS
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
Dutch nationals appear in UK court charged with massive cocaine seizure
DUBLIN
As it happened: Tyrone v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
As it happened: Tyrone v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
Five-goal Dublin open TG4 All-Ireland championship title defence in style
Couple who used stolen credit card details to buy hotel stay and sex toys ordered to leave jurisdiction
CORK
Pressure mounts on GAA after Liam Miller tribute match sells out within minutes
Pressure mounts on GAA after Liam Miller tribute match sells out within minutes
Cork man jailed for murder of mother of his son
'He was coming back off a really difficult winter' - Limerick boss praises recovery of Casey

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie