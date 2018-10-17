This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Candidate: TheJournal.ie's presidential podcast talks to Liadh Ní Ríada

The Candidate brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the presidential hopefuls, thanks to six in-depth interviews.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 8:25 PM
WHO WOULD WANT to be President of Ireland? And why?

Those are two of the questions we put to the six presidential contenders during in-depth interviews for our new podcast series, The Candidate.

The Candidate brings TheJournal.ie readers closer to the presidential hopefuls, offering you a chance to find out more about the nominees before we go to the polls on 26 October. 

For our second The Candidate podcast, our News Editor Sinéad O’Carroll talks to Liadh Ní Riada. 

We talked to the MEP about her thoughts on the HPV vaccine and cancer, the impact of Brexit on Ireland, and the Irish language.

Listen to the second episode of The Candidate here.


Source: The Candidate/SoundCloud

Catch up with all episodes of The Candidate on Soundcloud.

The Candidate is presented by Sinéad O’Carroll with guest Ronan Duffy, produced by Aoife Barry and co-produced and edited by Nicky Ryan. 

Thanks to DIT Aungier St for the use of their recording facilities. Images by RollingNews.ie, design by A Worthy Cause, music by Incompetech.

