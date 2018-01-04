  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
How this extremely life-like robotic baby is helping students at RCSI

The robot baby was on display for RCSI’s Open Day.

By Andrew Roberts Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 8:35 PM
11 hours ago 5,406 Views 5 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
THIS ROBOTIC BABY responds to touch and is capable of mimicking different symptoms to help students train in neonatal care.

It was on display at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) open day yesterday so Leaving Certificate students and others could get a taste of working in the healthcare profession.

Over 400 students attended the new facilities on York Street in Dublin where they got to interact with mannequin simulators, draw blood from fake realistic arms, and learn how to suture and stitch.

Watch: ‘This robotic birthing ‘mother’ is being used to teach Irish medical students’

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

