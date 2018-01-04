How this extremely life-like robotic baby is helping students at RCSI

THIS ROBOTIC BABY responds to touch and is capable of mimicking different symptoms to help students train in neonatal care.

It was on display at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCSI) open day yesterday so Leaving Certificate students and others could get a taste of working in the healthcare profession.

Over 400 students attended the new facilities on York Street in Dublin where they got to interact with mannequin simulators, draw blood from fake realistic arms, and learn how to suture and stitch.