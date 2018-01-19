Three arrested after tools stolen from building site

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested following a burglary in Wicklow yesterday afternoon.

The burglary occurred at a building site in Newtownmountkennedy.

The three men, aged 19, 34 and 43, were arrested as part of Operation Thor, led by gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Crime Bureau.

Gardaí say property including a number of tools have been recovered.

The men are currently being detained at Bray Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.