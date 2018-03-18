'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive

Tina Satchwell Source: Garda Press Office

THE HUSBAND OF Tina Satchwell has said he still believes she is alive as the first anniversary of her disappearance approaches.

Tina, 45, was last seen at her home in Youghal, Co Cork, on 20 March 2017. She was reported missing four days later by her husband Richard.

Speaking on Today FM’s Sunday Brunch, Richard Satchwell said Tuesday will be a difficult day for him.

“Knowing me, I’ll just sit in the house and cry,” he said.

When asked if he thought someone had hurt his wife, he said: “That possibility is always there, but I know Tina and everybody who knows Tina would tell you the same.

“She’s a fighter, there’s nobody in my opinion who … would be able to harm Tina without walking away at least with scratches coming down their face.”

Richard Satchell in studio today Source: Today FM/Twitter

When asked if he ever hurt Tina, Satchwell said: “I never would … I could never lay a finger on my wife.”

He defended doing several media interviews of late, saying they have led to “a good number of leads” that are being investigated by gardaí.

Search

On Friday, gardaí completed a search operation in a woodland area as part of the investigation into the disappearance.

“A number of items recovered during the course of this search will now be examined to establish whether they are related to the disappearance of Tina,” gardaí said at the time.

They thanked members of the Defence Forces and other specialist services who assisted in the search. They also thanked members of the public who came forward with new information, which they said will now be investigated.

The site in Castlemartyr will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Tina’s disappearance to contact the incident room at Midleton Garda Station at 021 4621550 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666111.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy

