  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive

She was last seen at her home in Youghal on 20 March 2017.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 5:32 PM
1 hour ago 5,940 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3912034

pastedimage-44705-310x415 Tina Satchwell Source: Garda Press Office

THE HUSBAND OF Tina Satchwell has said he still believes she is alive as the first anniversary of her disappearance approaches.

Tina, 45, was last seen at her home in Youghal, Co Cork, on 20 March 2017. She was reported missing four days later by her husband Richard.

Speaking on Today FM’s Sunday Brunch, Richard Satchwell said Tuesday will be a difficult day for him.

“Knowing me, I’ll just sit in the house and cry,” he said.

When asked if he thought someone had hurt his wife, he said: “That possibility is always there, but I know Tina and everybody who knows Tina would tell you the same.

“She’s a fighter, there’s nobody in my opinion who … would be able to harm Tina without walking away at least with scratches coming down their face.”

today fm Richard Satchell in studio today Source: Today FM/Twitter

When asked if he ever hurt Tina, Satchwell said: “I never would … I could never lay a finger on my wife.”

He defended doing several media interviews of late, saying they have led to “a good number of leads” that are being investigated by gardaí.

Search

On Friday, gardaí completed a search operation in a woodland area as part of the investigation into the disappearance.

“A number of items recovered during the course of this search will now be examined to establish whether they are related to the disappearance of Tina,” gardaí said at the time.

They thanked members of the Defence Forces and other specialist services who assisted in the search. They also thanked members of the public who came forward with new information, which they said will now be investigated.

The site in Castlemartyr will remain closed to the public until further notice.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Tina’s disappearance to contact the incident room at Midleton Garda Station at 021 4621550 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666111.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy

Comments are closed for legal reasons

Read: ‘It makes no sense’: Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods

Read: Gardaí complete search of woodland area in Tina Satchwell investigation

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I'm sickened by the D4/ mid-Atlantic/ makey-up English accent that is blighting Ireland'
120,403  209
2
National snow-ice warning in place, with east set to be worst affected
94,454  31
3
Orange and yellow weather warnings remain in place as snow returns
56,916  44
Fora
1
How Ireland's forecourt operators are stymieing rivals' plans with tit-for-tat appeals
1,638  0
2
The firm behind a major whiskey project says claims it would scar Westmeath are 'exaggerated'
139  0
3
Cyberattacks aren't just for multinationals – here's what small firms need to know
48  0
The42
1
As It Happened: Galway v Dublin, Mayo v Tyrone - Sunday football match tracker
107,893  24
2
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
58,426  35
3
'If they had been a bit more injured, it would've been safer in the changing room!'
36,588  13
DailyEdge.ie
1
You can't have a Paddy's Day pint unless you can identify 8/10 of these Irish quotes
9,330  0
2
People are seriously annoyed about the U.S. Army's St. Patrick's Day message
8,572  9
3
Vogue Williams has just announced that she's expecting her first baby
8,336  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
RUSSIA
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case
Chemical weapons experts heading to UK in Russia spy case
Russians go to the polls as Putin is set to secure a fourth term in charge
Coveney says human rights situation in Crimea is 'deeply concerning'
IRELAND
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
'I was just hoping to play with Leinster A and maybe get a few caps with the senior team'
Keith Earls' tap tackle was one of the moments of Ireland's Grand Slam match
'Congratulations to Ireland... they deserve that, but they'll know they were a little bit lucky as well'
ENGLAND
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie