'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods

THE HUSBAND OF missing woman Tina Satchwell has said that he believes she would not have gone willingly to the woods where gardaí are currently conducting a search.

Speaking this evening on RTÉ Prime Time, Richard Satchwell once again said he believed someone had information on her whereabouts and appealed again for the public’s help in locating her.

Tina Satchwell was last seen at her home in Youghal, Co Cork on 20 March 2017. She was reported missing four days later by her husband Richard.

Both her family and gardaí have repeatedly expressed their concern over her disappearance.

Yesterday morning, Superintendent Colm Noonan of Midleton Garda Station announced that a large team of officers will carry out a 24/7 operation at the site at Mitchel’s Wood in the Castlemartyr area of Cork – less than 20 minutes from Youghal.

In recent days, gardaí have received information leading them to the parkland. It is believed that a person acting suspiciously was spotted exiting the woods on the night Satchwell was supposed to have gone missing.

Speaking today, Richard Satchwell said that it was strange that Tina would have gone to the woods, and that he believes she never would have gone there willingly.

He also said he did not believe that she had ever been to Mitchel’s Wood before.

“I know for a fact – because she wouldn’t walk any strange woods with me – so there’s no way that she would do it on her own,” he said.

I know she never has [been there] while she has been with me. And she’s been with me since she was 17 and I can’t imagine her ever going there as a child.

Later, he said:

“It makes no sense at all because I know Tina.

I just know… Tina would not go near that woods on her own or in the company of anybody… I can vouch for that, I can 100% put that on the line.

Satchwell said he had “no more information officially than what had been given out to the public”.

Tina Satchwell. Source: GPO

The search

In relation to the search being carried out, Satchwell said he had “two feelings”.

“Your heads telling you, ‘no, she out there, she’s fine’. But then you get this awful feeling in your stomach.

He said he had received great support from the public since Tina’s disappearance.

He did not report her missing for about four days after she had disappeared.

The entire search is expected to take between two and three weeks depending on the weather. The witness is understood to have come forward last week but the recent poor weather conditions prevented officers from beginning the search.

There were plans to start this search last week but the red alert weather warnings meant it was postponed until this week.

Any member of the public with information on Tina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the incident room at Midleton Garda Station at 021 4621550 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111.”

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee