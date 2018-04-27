Major traffic delays on M50 following truck crash

THERE ARE MAJOR delays for traffic on the M50 and several other routes in Dublin following a crash on the N4 earlier today.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a truck overturned on the N4 outbound just before Junction 3 Lucan.

No one was injured in the incident and the driver of the truck managed to walk away from the scene.

The N4 was entirely closed outbound for several hours, leading to a massive traffic backlog on the M50 in both directions. Southbound delays are from Junction 4 Ballymun and northbound delays are from Junction 11 Tallaght.

One lane of the carriageway reopened shortly before 3pm however significant delays remain.

Two cranes were required to move the truck and the delays were exacerbated because it had to be unloaded.

Local diversion have been put in place and Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the area.

Dublin Bus also put diversions in place on the following routes: 25a, 25b, 25d, 66a, 66b and 67.