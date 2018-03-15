  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 15 March, 2018
Bus transfers in operation between Limerick and Waterford due to flooding on train line

Crews are on site to restore services as quickly as possible.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 7:51 PM
BUS TRANSFERS ARE in operation between Limerick Junction and Waterford until further notice, Irish Rail has said.

Part of the train line near Clonmel in Co Tipperary is flooded.

“Crews are on site to continually assess flood levels and to work to restore services,” Irish Rail said in a statement issued this evening.

The company has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A further update on services will be announced tomorrow morning.

Read: Flood warnings issued in Kilkenny and Cork after ‘extreme rainfall’

Read: Siptu calls for remuneration for members who ‘worked tirelessly’ during Storm Emma

