Bus transfers in operation between Limerick and Waterford due to flooding on train line

BUS TRANSFERS ARE in operation between Limerick Junction and Waterford until further notice, Irish Rail has said.

Part of the train line near Clonmel in Co Tipperary is flooded.

“Crews are on site to continually assess flood levels and to work to restore services,” Irish Rail said in a statement issued this evening.

The company has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A further update on services will be announced tomorrow morning.