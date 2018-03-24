  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

50 years on, mystery still surrounds Ireland's worst ever air crash

The aircraft went down into the sea just off Tuskar Rock, killing all 61 passengers and crew.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 11:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,231 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3919780
Landing of the wreckage at Rosslare Harbour in Wexford in March 1968.
Image: Getty Images
Landing of the wreckage at Rosslare Harbour in Wexford in March 1968.
Landing of the wreckage at Rosslare Harbour in Wexford in March 1968.
Image: Getty Images

TODAY IS THE 50th anniversary of Ireland’s worst ever air disaster.

Just after noon on Sunday 24 March 1968 Aer Lingus Flight 712 from Cork to London Heathrow crashed off the Wexford coast.

The aircraft – a Vickers Viscount named “St. Phelim” – went down into the sea just off Tuskar Rock, killing all 61 passengers and crew.

Of the 57 passengers, 35 were Irish, nine were Swiss, six were from Belgium, five were British, and two were American.

Only 14 bodies were ever recovered from the scene and the cause of the crash has never been determined.

Investigation 

The flight took off from Cork Airport that morning 10.32am for London. Later, in a garbled message it is indicated that another aircraft was in the area.

In its final message eight seconds later, co-pilot Paul Heffernan said:

12,000 ft descending, spinning rapidly.

The plane eventually went down close to Tuskar rock. There was no black box recorder on the plane.

Questions have abounded as to how the flight went down, with a popular theory being that an RAF missile was responsible for the crash.

Vickers Viscount plane crash Source: Getty Images

“The conclusion that there was another aircraft involved is inescapable,” investigator Richard O’Sullivan said in his report, which is responsible for much of the speculation.

No aircraft have been reported missing, but there remained the possibility that an unmarked aircraft, either a drone aircraft target or a missile, might have been there.

Theories 

The most popular theory is that the St Phelim was hit by a rogue missile fired from a nearby missile testing range.

The Royal Aircraft Establishment’s range at Aberporth in Dyfed in Wales was at the time the most advanced missile testing station in Britain.

Other theories include that the plane may have been struck by a pilotless drone or that it was downed by mistake by a British warship – the HMS Penelope.

A crewmember from the HMS Penelope later alleged that part of the wreckage was recovered by his vessel.

Vickers Viscount plane crash Source: Getty Images

Yet another theory states that the plane was hit by a pilotless drone.

Compounding all these issues was the fact that serious problems were reported with the search and salvage operation, which was carried out by the Royal Navy.

It took 70 days to find the wreckage of the aircraft, despite several reports pointing to where it was finally discovered.

Further adding to the confusion was the fact that a 2002 review by the Air Accident Investigation Unit found that paperwork relating to a routine inspection of the aircraft carried out in 1967 was missing.

The issues with inspection of the aircraft refocussed theories onto its maintenance.

Still to this day, there are no definite answers as to what happened.

The AAIU investigation reported that a structural failure of the port tailplane metal fatigue, corrosion, flutter (vibration in a control surface which may cause control difficulty and lead to a structural failure) or a bird strike may have been the cause.

The disaster will be commemorated today in Rosslare, Co Wexford, where a wreath-laying event will take place at the crash spot. 

Relatives will be taken to the sire by the Irish Navy and a ceremony will be held later.

A commemorative mass will also be held in Sunday in Cork.

Read: Can you help identify a victim from the 1968 Aer Lingus plane crash?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Couple in Kildare sentenced over 'one of largest welfare fraud cases in the State'
154,600  153
2
Policeman critical after swapping himself for hostage as three die in France terrorist attack
115,789  80
3
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
67,174  26
Fora
1
Dunnes Stores is fighting to keep a large south Dublin site off the land-hoarders list
5,027  0
2
Ireland's biggest film studio has been sold to a private equity investor
276  0
3
'I think you get one chance in a country like Ireland. It's a small place'
231  0
The42
1
As it happened: Turkey v Ireland, international friendly
30,923  50
2
Toothless Ireland fail to register a single shot on target and more talking points from the Turkey loss
27,246  64
3
'It’s an absolute honour' - Stockdale named Six Nations Player of the Championship
24,869  34
DailyEdge.ie
1
Daniel O'Donnell's fortune wasn't too badly affected by his massive spend on Room to Improve
16,850  0
2
Anthony Scaramucci on The Ray D'Arcy Show isn't public service broadcasting, it's scraping the bottom of the barrel
12,405  10
3
This girl got a Coppers tattoo so she could get a Gold Card, but she's too young and life isn't fair
8,329  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
DUBLIN
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
COURT
Man who raped and seriously assaulted woman left her with life-changing injuries, court hears
Man who raped and seriously assaulted woman left her with life-changing injuries, court hears
Man accused of killing journalist on submarine described himself as a 'loving psychopath', court hears
Rugby rape trial jury told 'morals of any person involved are completely irrelevant'
FIRE
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire
'If there's a fire ladder needed in Blanchardstown or Tallaght at 6pm, there will be lives lost'
Investigation launched into fire at apartment block in Waterford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie