UK Supreme Court due to rule on Belfast bakers 'gay cake' case later today

THE UK SUPREME Court is expected to give its ruling today on whether a Belfast bakery discriminated over its refusal to make a wedding cake with a slogan supporting gay marriage.

The row ignited after an order for the cake was placed at the Ashers’ city centre branch in May 2014 by gay rights activist Gareth Lee.

Bakery owners Daniel and Amy McArthur - both of whom are evangelical Christians - were caught up in the controversy after refusing to bake the cake with a pro-gay marriage slogan on it.

It was decided by the Northern Ireland Equality Commission that their decision breached laws against discrimination. This was backed up by the District Court and the High Court.

In 2015, a Belfast District Court ruled that the Ashers Bakery’s refusal to bake the cake amounted to “a clear case of discrimination”.

In late 2016, the bakery lost an appeal to that ruling, and last year launched an appeal in the UK Supreme Court.

The court heard the case on 1 and 2 May of this year. It was the first time it had sat in Northern Ireland.

A decision from the court is expected later today.

