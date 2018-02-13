  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Car owners who allow unaccompanied learner drivers to use their vehicle to face prosecution

Allowing someone who does not have a licence drive your car will also be an offence.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 6:52 PM
2 hours ago 19,284 Views 67 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3849832
Image: Shutterstock/Christopher Elwell
Image: Shutterstock/Christopher Elwell

CAR OWNERS WHO allow unaccompanied learner drivers to use their vehicles could face prosecution for the first time under new measures approved by Cabinet today.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross sought approval for an amendment to the Road Traffic Bill, dubbed the â€˜Clancy amendmentâ€™.

Noel Clancyâ€™s wife, Geraldine Clancy (58) and his daughter, Louise (22), and were tragically killed in an accident involving an unaccompanied learner driver in December 2015.

The driver, Susan Gleeson, was subsequently given a three-year suspended sentence.

Since their deaths, Noel Clancy has been campaigning for a change in the law that would make the car owner and driver equally accountable in the law.

Last November, Ross first sought approval for the rule change, however a number of concerns around a loop-hole were subsequently raised.

The Attorney Generalâ€™s Office identified a loop-hole in the proposed legislation.

As matters stand, it would become an offence for the owner of a vehicle to allow an unaccompanied learner driver to drive that vehicle, but not an offence to allow a person who has no driving licence or learner permit to drive the vehicle.

It is now proposed that the government address this by approving the creation of a new offence of a vehicle owner allowing a person who is not the holder of a driving licence or learner permit to drive the vehicle.

If prosecuted, the car owner could face a six-month prison sentence.

GardaÃ­ will also be given the power to seize a vehicle if a learner driver is discovered to be driving without a qualified driver present.

Speaking about the measure last year, the minister said the government were determined to make sure that people do not lend their cars or give their keys to unaccompanied learner drivers, stating:

Learner drivers who drive unaccompanied are breaking the law. They mustnâ€™t do it and we must enforce it.

The issue will be debated at the Oireachtas Transport Committee at the end of this month.

Read:Â It should be â€˜frowned uponâ€™ for parents to give young children a smartphone, politicians told>

Read:Â Ireland plans to work with other countries to drive down the cost of expensive medicines>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (67)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Paddy Jackson denied that 'threesome' took place morning after alleged incident, court hears
70,756  0
2
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
46,073  38
3
Journalist apologises for saying Dutch excel at Winter Olympics as skating is 'important mode of transport'
41,810  48
Fora
1
Kildare Village says axing one unit from its â‚¬50m expansion will 'jeopardise' the entire project
685  0
2
The Pancake Tuesday treaty, pub crawls and fake news rents: A morning with Paddy Cosgrave
252  0
3
Dublin rents are now â‚¬4,500 a year higher than their Celtic Tiger peaks
235  0
The42
1
'People think it's negative coming back to Ireland - I think of it as another bounce forward'
28,507  4
2
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'
27,325  26
3
Mixed emotions for Ireland's Seamus O'Connor as he goes within touching distance of Olympic final
21,065  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
The reality of Valentine's Day when you're in a long-term relationship
7,243  1
2
Here's why everyone's talking about a show called Queer Eye on Netflix
4,896  1
3
The 'Christmas in August' wedding on Don't Tell The Bride has everyone talking today
4,851  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Eight-month-old awarded â‚¬27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Eight-month-old awarded â‚¬27.5k after pulling boiling water on herself at Chinese restaurant
Dublin teenager charged with sexually assaulting six-year-old girl
Parents whose son missed 243 days of school in 3 years fail to turn up to court
GARDAÃ­
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
61-year-old man dies in crash between car and lorry in Mayo
GardaÃ­ seize 19 rickshaws in Cork City as part of operation with Revenue
GardaÃ­ seek public's help in locating missing man (51)
RUSSIA
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Ice on sensors 'may have been cause' of Russian plane crash
Terrorism not being considered as probe into one of Russia's worst ever air disasters begins
Russia plane crash: Officials confirm all 71 people on board have died
POLICE
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
Israeli police recommend charging Prime Minister Netanyahu with bribery and corruption
'Vanessa & my children are safe': Trump Jr's wife unhurt after opening letter containing white powder
Four men arrested after several injured in stabbing incident at funeral in Armagh

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie