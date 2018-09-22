This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Analysis: If it rules out a vacant property tax the government risks looking idle

A report delivered this week advised against the idea.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,271 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4246226
Take Back the City protests in Dublin earlier this month.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Take Back the City protests in Dublin earlier this month.
Take Back the City protests in Dublin earlier this month.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE HOUSING CRISIS has so many different strands that it often takes something exceptional to put the focus on a particular issue.

During the summer, the case of Margaret Cash made everyone sit up and acknowledge the reality of families having nowhere to live.

Come autumn, the Take Back the City protests and the State’s reaction to them has placed the glare on the issue of vacant housing.

It was timely therefore that a government-commissioned report on this very issue was delivered during the week by economic consultancy firm Indecon.

The Indecon report was looking specifically at whether a vacant property tax could and should be used as method of dislodging some of underused housing out there.

Its conclusion was that it should not be.

It argued that the rate of vacant property is already declining and that such a tax “could represent a distraction” from a number of more effective interventions.

Among them, the need for more social housing and the accelerated construction of affordable housing.

“While such a tax would be likely to generate significant media and public attention… Indecon does not believe that this would be supported by the evidence,” the report stated.

In short, Indecon was not a fan of the idea.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said that he will consider the report before making his views known but, given the firm view of the report, it’s unlikely he’ll come to a different conclusion.

If the idea is indeed dead in the water it brings to an end one of the proposals that has been floating around for some time and from a variety of corners.

When running for the leadership of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar said that he was in favour of such a tax and as Taoiseach he repeated the view that it was being considered.

Varadkar acknowledged that it would not be a “game changer” in making housing available but did say it could be used as part of a package of measures to stimulate the market.

Regardless of Indecon opinion, if the proposal is indeed dropped it is likely to be used by the opposition as evidence of a government that is not doing all it can to fight the housing crisis.

Sinn Féin has previously criticised the government for not introducing a vacant property tax and again this week restated its position that it is in favour of such a measure.

“Properties stuck in probate or related to the Fair Deal scheme should obviously not be taxed,” Eoin Ó Broin said in response to a query.

However, where properties are left vacant for lengthy periods of time, particularly by banks, funds and professional landlords they should be subject to a tax based on a portion of their market value and increasing incrementally on an annual basis.

Fianna Fáil is said to be more unsure over the potential benefit of a vacant property tax.

A report in the Irish Examiner on Wednesday said that a number of party members at this week’s parliamentary voiced their support for such a measure – but that no decision had been taken on a stance ahead of the budget.

The party’s official line is that it is has no plans to support a vacant property tax but it will be “keeping it under review”, as is recommended by the report.

Nama annual report launch Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Source: PA Images

It is believed that Fianna Fáil on the whole is more in favour of tax breaks to encourage the disposal of vacant property than additional taxes.

This measure was one of the alternative recommendations in the Indecon report and it is also the one that Donohoe has spoken favourably about.

The report suggests reducing the capital gains tax on the sale of vacant housing units from 33% to 15% but for “a restricted period”, thus prodding the property owner into action.

Just over two weeks out from the budget, it would not be a surprise to see this measure included in Donohoe’s speech but it is questionable if it would placate the detractors.

While Indecon may warn about measures that grab publicity, this alternative in essentially rewarding those who have been hoarding property surely won’t go down well with housing activists and their supporters.

The government may be at pains to point out that “there is no single solution” to the housing crisis, but discounting even a part-measure is unlikely to solve things either.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Presidential hopeful Sarah Louise Mulligan escorted from Dublin council meeting
    59,369  81
    2
    		Three newborn babies among five people stabbed in early-morning attack at New York child care centre
    44,666  36
    3
    		Theresa May fires back at EU: 'I will not overturn the referendum result, or break up my country'
    34,491  172
    Fora
    1
    		'The house was remortgaged and the Credit Union was on my back - quitting wasn't an option'
    2,982  0
    2
    		SuperValu's owner is buying upmarket grocer Donnybrook Fair
    1,000  0
    3
    		A Cork corporate travel firm has sold half its business to a US tour management giant
    146  0
    The42
    1
    		'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    31,439  26
    2
    		Liam Sheedy set for dramatic Tipperary return - reports
    24,737  30
    3
    		Virgin Media announce Liam Miller tribute match will now be broadcast free-to-air
    24,468  26
    DailyEdge
    1
    		You probably won't believe how much money Bertie Ahern spent on makeup back when he was Taoiseach
    6,253  5
    2
    		Millie Bobby Brown defended her friendship with Drake amid online criticism
    4,559  1
    3
    		Piers Morgan's open letter to Tess Holliday is contempt dressed up as concern
    4,027  6

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    HSE called before High Court to explain discharge of woman now living in 'appalling circumstances'
    Rap mogul Suge Knight to serve 28 years over killing that followed 'Straight Outta Compton' row
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    DUBLIN
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    Transport Minister Shane Ross criticised for stating that BusConnects 'isn't under his remit'
    Gardaí investigating early-morning collision between taxi and cyclist in Dublin
    CORK
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events
    'Earlier in the year I was dropped for a game, and that was really tough for me'
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie