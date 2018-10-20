This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

E-cigarette vaping causes skin wounds to heal more slowly - study

Studies have indicated that e-cigarettes aren’t necessarily healthy, but could be less damaging than normal cigarettes.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 8:30 AM
12 minutes ago 364 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4294525
Image: Shutterstock/NeydtStock
Image: Shutterstock/NeydtStock

A NEW STUDY shows that e-cigarette vaping negatively affects skin wound healing, causing damage similar to that of traditional cigarette smoking.

Researchers, led by a team from Boston Medical Center (BMC), found exposure to both e-cigarette vaping and traditional cigarettes in experimental models resulted in increased tissue death, which delays wound healing.

These findings, published in JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery, provide important information for providers on how to counsel their patients considering surgery on the negative impacts of both traditional and e-cigarettes on their wound healing progress and safety.

The adverse effects of traditional cigarette smoking on wound healing has been well established in the surgical field. Surgeons recommend that patients quit smoking for several months prior to surgery, whenever possible.

However, alternative options to traditional smoking, such as electronic cigarette “vaping” are gaining popularity, and there has not yet been significant research done about whether it is a safer alternative to traditional smoking, particularly in the perioperative period.

Methodology

In this study, the researchers exposed experimental models to one of the following: traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, or to no cigarettes.

They checked serum cotinine levels, a biomarker for exposure to tobacco smoke, in both positive control and experimental groups to ensure comparable nicotine exposure was achieved in both these groups.

The researchers then created skin flaps, which were grafted back on each of the models from which it was created, and monitored the grafts daily for viability and wound healing.

After two weeks, the researchers found that the there was a statistically increased rate of tissue death on grafted flaps in groups exposed to either e-cigarettes or traditional cigarettes.

“Based on our findings, e-cigarettes are not a safe alternative to traditional cigarettes as it relates to timely wound healing,” says Jeffrey Spiegel, MD, chief of facial plastic surgery at BMC and the study’s corresponding author.

Providers, and patients, need to understand the risks of both types of smoking so that they can make the best decision to keep the patient as safe as possible before and after surgery.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'No Irish No Gay' Banner removed from Northern Irish motorway
    59,687  91
    2
    		Peter Casey to 'think carefully about whether to continue' in presidential race
    43,024  285
    3
    		Sky plays down suggestion that channels may be pulled in Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit
    32,940  79
    Fora
    1
    		'As two lads out of college, getting premises was tough. The day we got keys, I was scared sh*tless'
    366  0
    2
    		After rolling out year-round Dublin flights, Cypriot airline Cobalt has gone bust
    307  0
    3
    		Delivery outfit Nightline recorded a big hike in sales the year it was bought by UPS
    262  0
    The42
    1
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    23,772  8
    2
    		Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    16,299  47
    3
    		Donegal confirm Stephen Rochford appointment as coach
    16,230  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Dr Alex had a shady response to Georgia and Sam's split...it's The Dredge
    12,013  0
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan thinks the relationship she has with her mam is 'quite unusual'
    8,215  1
    3
    		Love Island's Georgia and Sam are telling VERY different versions of their break up on Instagram
    4,701  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day
    Gardaí catch 133 vehicles over the speed limit so far on National Slow Day
    Gardaí seize cannabis herb worth €325,000 and drug paraphernalia in Sligo
    Four arrested over killing of woman whose remains were found in 30km area of Wicklow Mountains
    EU
    MEP Martina Anderson: 'Theresa May came here with nothing new, nothing credible'
    MEP Martina Anderson: 'Theresa May came here with nothing new, nothing credible'
    'The answer is yes': EU's Michel Barnier says Irish border issue could sink Brexit deal
    Sky plays down suggestion that channels may be pulled in Ireland in event of no-deal Brexit
    SAUDI ARABIA
    Trump says Saudi explanation of death of journalist Khashoggi is credible
    Trump says Saudi explanation of death of journalist Khashoggi is credible
    Saudi Arabia admits missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in 'fistfight' in Turkish consulate
    The disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi: What we know so far
    SIMON COVENEY
    TÃ¡naiste: 'Some in the UK don't seem to get it. Nobody is talking about building a wall'
    Tánaiste: 'Some in the UK don't seem to get it. Nobody is talking about building a wall'
    'He's trying to raise his profile': Tánaiste dubs Casey's campaign as 'irresponsible politics'
    Peter Casey denies racism as he travels to site of Traveller dispute - but says it's not his issue to solve

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie