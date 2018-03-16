  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm happy to clarify': Varadkar says he was just joking about Trump and Doonbeg

Varadkar came under fire from opposition politicians yesterday after he told a story about Trump contacting him in 2014.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 16 Mar 2018, 8:20 PM
20 minutes ago 2,706 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3909169
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

AN TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar has said he was just making a joke when he talked about intervening in a planning application for US president Donald Trump.

“It was all entirely within procedure, all entirely above board,” Varadkar said.

“I’m happy to clarify that.”

Varadkar was speaking this evening in New York City at the turning of the sod of a new Irish arts centre.

Varadkar came under fire from opposition politicians yesterday after he told a story about Trump contacting him in 2014 in relation to a matter concerning Trump’s golf course and hotel at Doonbeg in Co Clare.

Speaking at a luncheon in Washington D.C. yesterday, Varadkar said that he inquired about the planning permission for a proposed wind farm after he received a call from then-businessman Trump.

Varadkar was Tourism Minister at the time.

In his comments yesterday evening, Varadkar said that he made contact with the council about the plan.

“So I endeavoured to do what I could do about it. I rang [Clare] County Council and inquired about the planning permission and subsequently, the planning permission was declined, and the wind farm was never built, thus the landscape being preserved,” Varadkar said.

Varadkar added that Trump “has kindly given me credit for that, although I think it would probably have been refused anyway”.

Just a joke

Varadkar said today that he had gone back to check with his staff and records following the controversy caused by his remarks.

“Here’s what happened. A businessman was investing in tourism in Ireland,” he said.

As people do – they invest in attractions, they invest in hotels – and that person raised an issue with me and I did what was entirely appropriate which was to pass on those concerns to the… statutory agency,” Varadkar told reporters today.

“That is exactly what a tourism minister should do. If an investor raises an issue you pass it on to the relative authorities and they deal with it – that’s exactly what I did,” he said.

Varadkar said the luncheon yesterday was the kind of occasion where people were people were making jokes and telling anecdotes.

When asked if he could sympathise with Enda Kenny and his gaffes, Varadkar laughed amd stated that he wouldn’t categorise it as a gaffe.

He said that people would try to make a controversy out of any remark.

The leaders of the major opposition parties had called on Varadkar to clarify his remarks after he made them.

Fianna Fáil leader Micaheál Martin called on Varadkar to be “more transparent in relation to his intervention with Clare County Council on behalf of President Trump”.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she was “taken aback and concerned” by the revelation and also asked for more clarity.

Read: Opposition hit out at Taoiseach over phone call with Trump about Doonbeg wind farm four years ago >

Read: Trump and Leo become ‘fast friends’ yesterday (just don’t mention Doonbeg) >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
102,646  39
2
Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe
54,795  37
3
'Multiple' fatalities after brand new pedestrian bridge collapses in Florida
49,734  30
Fora
1
These are Ireland's 10 most valuable business brands
401  0
2
After failing to strike a deal, Dublin Airport will re-open bids for a huge hotel joined to T2
214  0
3
'I hit a crossroads and didn't know what I could do. I had no qualification except entrepreneurship'
129  0
The42
1
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals
43,388  98
2
'I was close to going back with Mayo but giving up soccer at 21 probably would have been stupid'
33,493  4
3
As it happened: Day 4 of Cheltenham
23,002  10
DailyEdge.ie
1
Electric Picnic has sold out less than 24 hours after announcing the lineup
19,795  33
2
People are seriously convinced that Cardi B is pregnant and due to give birth very soon ...it's The Dredge
7,219  0
3
Twitter users were astounded to learn that you can use any card in a hotel's electricity slot
5,627  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
The 9 at 9: Friday
Mayo man foils petrol station robbery by tackling suspect to the ground
COURTS
Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe
Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
Man jailed for four months for sexually assaulting student on bus
GARDAí
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
Herbal cannabis worth €90k found hidden in blankets sent from Canada
Gardaí complete search of woodland area in Tina Satchwell investigation
DUBLIN
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
Three men to appear in court over Dublin firearm seizure
Man who threw burning pint glass of petrol into neighbour's garden jailed for 16 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie