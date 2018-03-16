Trump and Leo become 'fast friends': What happened at the White House when the Taoiseach came to visit...

SHAMROCK, GUINNESS AND the talk of a wind farm in a far off place called Doonbeg dominated the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington DC yesterday.

All eyes were on the young Taoiseach in Washington for his debut visit to the White House and his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Slick, polished, and for everything to go off without a hitch. No doubt that is what Varadkar was hoping for. It didn’t exactly work out that way.

The day began in the Oval Office. The elbows were out as journalists scrambled to get a good spot. They had been forewarned by the secret service not to knock over any expensive furniture or ornaments (last year a grandfather clock took a wobble and this reporter [full disclosure] took a tumble near the couch).

Sitting in the presidential office, Leo Varadkar looked like the cat that had got the cream.

A young politician, just 38 years of age, seated next to the US president. He was quick to point out to Trump at how far he’d come.

“I was telling President Trump that I was here before when I was a Congressional intern back in 2000 – but they didn’t let me in the Oval Office,” said Varadkar.

“And now we do. You’ve made great progress,” replied Trump, like a master to his apprentice.

He added that it was his pleasure to welcome the “very popular” Taoiseach.

Trump was in a talkative mood, telling the crowds of reporters that he had discussed, trade, military, cyber security and immigration with the Taoiseach.

Trump to visit Ireland

Varadkar made small talk, telling Trump that he would be walking in the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York on Saturday, and inquiring whether it passes by Trump Tower.

He told the president he’d travelled to Texas to meet with two governors. “Great story,” replied Trump.

The question everyone wanted to know – would Trump be paying a visit to Ireland.

“I will, I love it there,” said the president, adding that he had property there – Doonbeg golf resort. He asked if Varadkar played golf.

“I don’t, but I’m always willing to learn,” replied the Taoiseach.

A quick handshake between the pair and that was it. Next stop was the Capitol Hill lunch.

Last year’s guests included Sean Spicer, Kelly-Ann Conway and Gerry Adams. None of them were present this year, although Mary Lou McDonald was there.

Not breaking from tradition, House Speaker Paul Ryan raised a pint of the black stuff. “Sláinte,” he said.

In a sideways comment, he joked that Guinness was one of Ireland’s great exports, pointing out that perhaps he shouldn’t be making jokes about trade right now.

Trade was a common theme through the day.

In a bid to stave off a trade war between the US and Europe, Varadkar suggested that a new trade deal might be in order. Trump spoke about the issue at Capitol Hill, while taking a dig at Irish corporation tax rates.

“Whenever there’s a problem you call – we’ll solve it, except for trade,” he joked.

“They got those taxes so low, you are a tough one to compete with with those taxes,” said Trump, pointing to Varadkar.

The Taoiseach then took to the podium and surprisingly seemed at ease in the daunting environment. Searching for his speech, he said it was held down by two pints left there by Ryan, he laughed.

Undocumented Irish

He spoke about Irish links to America, and when he first crossed paths with Trump. (This story has got him into a spot of bother). He then highlighted, what is the main theme at every St Patrick’s Day visit, immigration.

Last year, Enda Kenny said he wanted a deal done on the undocumented Irish in America. He said he hoped the Democrats and the Republicans could work together to “sort this out once and for all”.

“It would remove a burden for so many people who would say now I am free to contribute to America,” Kenny told the same room in 2017.

Picking up that torch, Varadkar said the Irish in America are hard-working people, who contribute to the economy.

The issue was again highlighted by Trump during his speech at the shamrock ceremony.

“Over 10% of Americans can trace their ancestry back to Ireland,” said Trump. “Just think of that,” he said, seeming genuinely surprised at the stat.

He said Irish immigrants to America helped to carve out the county that exists today, stating that he was impressed to hear they spent their “hard earned pennies to build St Patrick’s Cathedral”.

Last year, Trump described Enda Kenny as his “new friend”. This year, the president said he and the Taoiseach had become ”fast friends”.