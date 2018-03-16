  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump and Leo become 'fast friends': What happened at the White House when the Taoiseach came to visit...

TheJournal.ie had a ringside seat for Irish celebrations in the Trump White House.

By Christina Finn Friday 16 Mar 2018, 1:28 AM
1 hour ago 1,176 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3906832
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

SHAMROCK, GUINNESS AND the talk of a wind farm in a far off place called Doonbeg dominated the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington DC yesterday.

All eyes were on the young Taoiseach in Washington for his debut visit to the White House and his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Slick, polished, and for everything to go off without a hitch. No doubt that is what Varadkar was hoping for. It didn’t exactly work out that way.

The day began in the Oval Office. The elbows were out as journalists scrambled to get a good spot. They had been forewarned by the secret service not to knock over any expensive furniture or ornaments (last year a grandfather clock took a wobble and this reporter [full disclosure] took a tumble near the couch).

Sitting in the presidential office, Leo Varadkar looked like the cat that had got the cream.

A young politician, just 38 years of age, seated next to the US president. He was quick to point out to Trump at how far he’d come.

“I was telling President Trump that I was here before when I was a Congressional intern back in 2000 – but they didn’t let me in the Oval Office,” said Varadkar.

“And now we do. You’ve made great progress,” replied Trump, like a master to his apprentice.

He added that it was his pleasure to welcome the “very popular” Taoiseach.

Trump was in a talkative mood, telling the crowds of reporters that he had discussed, trade, military, cyber security and immigration with the Taoiseach.

Trump to visit Ireland

Varadkar made small talk, telling Trump that he would be walking in the St Patrick’s Day parade in New York on Saturday, and inquiring whether it passes by Trump Tower.

He told the president he’d travelled to Texas to meet with two governors. “Great story,” replied Trump.

The question everyone wanted to know – would Trump be paying a visit to Ireland.

“I will, I love it there,” said the president, adding that he had property there – Doonbeg golf resort. He asked if Varadkar played golf.

“I don’t, but I’m always willing to learn,” replied the Taoiseach.

A quick handshake between the pair and that was it. Next stop was the Capitol Hill lunch.

Last year’s guests included Sean Spicer, Kelly-Ann Conway and Gerry Adams. None of them were present this year, although Mary Lou McDonald was there.

Source: PBS NewsHour/YouTube

Not breaking from tradition, House Speaker Paul Ryan raised a pint of the black stuff. “Sláinte,” he said.

In a sideways comment, he joked that Guinness was one of Ireland’s great exports, pointing out that perhaps he shouldn’t be making jokes about trade right now.

Trade was a common theme through the day.

In a bid to stave off a trade war between the US and Europe, Varadkar suggested that a new trade deal might be in order. Trump spoke about the issue at Capitol Hill, while taking a dig at Irish corporation tax rates.

“Whenever there’s a problem you call – we’ll solve it, except for trade,” he joked.

“They got those taxes so low, you are a tough one to compete with with those taxes,” said Trump, pointing to Varadkar.

The Taoiseach then took to the podium and surprisingly seemed at ease in the daunting environment. Searching for his speech, he said it was held down by two pints left there by Ryan, he laughed.

Undocumented Irish

He spoke about Irish links to America, and when he first crossed paths with Trump. (This story has got him into a spot of bother). He then highlighted, what is the main theme at every St Patrick’s Day visit, immigration.

Last year, Enda Kenny said he wanted a deal done on the undocumented Irish in America. He said he hoped the Democrats and the Republicans could work together to “sort this out once and for all”.

“It would remove a burden for so many people who would say now I am free to contribute to America,” Kenny told the same room in 2017.

Picking up that torch, Varadkar said the Irish in America are hard-working people, who contribute to the economy.

The issue was again highlighted by Trump during his speech at the shamrock ceremony.

“Over 10% of Americans can trace their ancestry back to Ireland,” said Trump. “Just think of that,” he said, seeming genuinely surprised at the stat.

He said Irish immigrants to America helped to carve out the county that exists today, stating that he was impressed to hear they spent their “hard earned pennies to build St Patrick’s Cathedral”.

Last year, Trump described Enda Kenny as his “new friend”. This year, the president said he and the Taoiseach had become ”fast friends”.

Trump said he looked forward to the Taoiseach’s return next year and “for seven more years”, hinting that he will seek re-election.

“Taoiseach, I’ll tell you, we’ve become friends — fast friends — over a short period of time,”  Trump told the packed-out room of Irish and American politicians, which included Vice President Mike Pence and the First Lady.

“I look forward to your return next year,” he added.

“In fact, we’ll see you for about, what? Seven more years, I think. Right? Right? About seven. That’s sort of an interesting concept. Right? That’s what is going to be.”

And while it remains to be seen whether the guest-of-honour’s messages about a deal for the Irish will have been heard by America’s most powerful politicians, Varadkar seems to believe Trump is the man to deliver on that promise.

“There’s no better man to make a deal than President Trump,” the Taoiseach proclaimed yesterday. We’ll have to wait and see on that one.

Leo Varadkar presents Donald Trump with bowl of shamrock in St Patrick’s Day ceremony>

Sean Spicer was back in the White House for the shamrock ceremony>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
What happened in Paddy Jackson's home was 'a throwback to the days of male entitlement', jury told
71,098  0
2
Donald Trump says he wants to come to Ireland as he meets Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office
58,999  68
3
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
55,884  28
Fora
1
It's now more expensive to live in Dublin than London
1,756  0
2
Meet the fintech exec who moved west for the hiking and ended up with a startup
295  0
3
Ireland is getting its first direct flights to mainland China
221  0
The42
1
World Rugby stand Van der Westhuizen down for England-Ireland clash
41,203  35
2
Henderson handed starting role as Ireland chase Grand Slam in Twickenham
29,674  42
3
As it happened: Day 3 of Cheltenham 2018
28,886  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D and Massive Attack have been announced for Electric Picnic 2018
13,161  23
2
Here's why everyone's talking about new 'anti-baking' show Nailed It! on Netflix
6,968  3
3
Katy Perry gave a teenage American Idol contestant his first kiss and it was pretty inappropriate
6,890  15

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Mother phoned garda after finding â¬19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
Mother phoned garda after finding €19,000-worth of cannabis in son's wardrobe
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
Man jailed for four months for sexually assaulting student on bus
HIGH COURT
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Graham Dwyer told that his challenge against how phone records were used in his trial is 'misconceived'
Belfast student seeks rights for Irish citizens in Northern Ireland to be allowed vote in Eighth referendum
'That was the time for Denis O'Brien to emerge from the shadows, but he didn't'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigate daylight sexual assault on grounds of Knock shrine
Gardaí investigate daylight sexual assault on grounds of Knock shrine
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
'A terrible tragedy': Farmer (90s) dies in accident on Kilkenny farm
DUBLIN
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
Three men to appear in court over Dublin firearm seizure
Man who threw burning pint glass of petrol into neighbour's garden jailed for 16 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie