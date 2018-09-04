This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7

The fire has caused traffic delays, according to AA Roadwatch.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 5,127 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4218493
N7 near Rathcoole, Dublin
Image: Google Maps
N7 near Rathcoole, Dublin
N7 near Rathcoole, Dublin
Image: Google Maps

TRAFFIC DELAYS ARE expected in Dublin as a result of a car on fire on the N7 near Rathcoole. 

The ramp to the N7 inbound at the J4 Rathcoole turnoff is currently closed while emergency services deal with the vehicle on fire, according to AA Roadwatch

The fire has caused delays to outbound traffic due to onlookers. 

AA Roadwatch has warned that caution is needed as smoke from the incident may be affecting visibility. 

A Dublin Fire Brigade unit from Tallaght station is currently at the scene.

The fire has been extinguished, however, Dublin Fire Brigade has still it has warned motorists to take care on approach to the scene. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Meanwhile, motorists are experiencing delays on the M50 northbound from the J9 Red Cow turnoff to the J6 Blanchardstown turnoff following an earlier collision which has now been cleared.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

