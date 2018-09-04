Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7

TRAFFIC DELAYS ARE expected in Dublin as a result of a car on fire on the N7 near Rathcoole.

The ramp to the N7 inbound at the J4 Rathcoole turnoff is currently closed while emergency services deal with the vehicle on fire, according to AA Roadwatch.

The fire has caused delays to outbound traffic due to onlookers.

AA Roadwatch has warned that caution is needed as smoke from the incident may be affecting visibility.

A Dublin Fire Brigade unit from Tallaght station is currently at the scene.

The fire has been extinguished, however, Dublin Fire Brigade has still it has warned motorists to take care on approach to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Meanwhile, motorists are experiencing delays on the M50 northbound from the J9 Red Cow turnoff to the J6 Blanchardstown turnoff following an earlier collision which has now been cleared.