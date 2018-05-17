  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 17 May, 2018
Vicky Phelan calls for Yes vote for women who have been 'let down time and time again'

She said women need to be “placed at the centre of their own care”.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 17 May 2018, 7:47 PM
1 hour ago 6,771 Views 91 Comments
VICKY PHELAN HAS called for people to vote in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment next week.

Vicky’s story brought the CervicalCheck controversy into the public domain in recent weeks. Last month she settled a High Court action against the HSE and Clinical Pathology Laboratories for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

In a tweet sent today, Vicky said: “I am voting Yes for the women of Ireland who have been let down by our health service and by our government time and time again.

“If we really want women to be placed at the centre of their own care, vote Yes to allow us to make the choice about our own care.”

On 25 May (next Friday) people will have the chance to vote on whether or not the Eighth Amendment, which gives equal constitutional status to the mother and the unborn, should be repealed.

You can read about the legislation that is likely to be enacted, if the Eighth is repealed, here.

