Vicky Phelan calls for Yes vote for women who have been 'let down time and time again'

VICKY PHELAN HAS called for people to vote in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment next week.

Vicky’s story brought the CervicalCheck controversy into the public domain in recent weeks. Last month she settled a High Court action against the HSE and Clinical Pathology Laboratories for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

In a tweet sent today, Vicky said: “I am voting Yes for the women of Ireland who have been let down by our health service and by our government time and time again.

“If we really want women to be placed at the centre of their own care, vote Yes to allow us to make the choice about our own care.”

I am voting Yes for the women of Ireland who have been let down by our health service and by our government time and time again. If we really want women to be placed at the centre of their own care, Vote Yes to allow us to make the choice about our own care #WhoNeedsYourYes — Vicky Phelan (@PhelanVicky) May 17, 2018 Source: Vicky Phelan /Twitter

On 25 May (next Friday) people will have the chance to vote on whether or not the Eighth Amendment, which gives equal constitutional status to the mother and the unborn, should be repealed.

You can read about the legislation that is likely to be enacted, if the Eighth is repealed, here.