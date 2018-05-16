'I don't want my death to be in vain': Vicky Phelan

VICKY PHELAN HAS said that she doesn’t want her death to be in vain.

Vicky, who has terminal cancer, and Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene was one of the 18 women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy who have died, addressed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this evening.

The scandal came into the public eye last month when Vicky settled a High Court action against the HSE and Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

Earlier this week the HSE confirmed that 18 women affected by the controversy have died. The smear tests of 209 women could have been incorrect, a HSE audit found.



Health Minister Simon Harris has launched an inquiry into the controversy, and the HSE’s Director General Tony O’Brien stepped down last week.

In powerful testimony, Vicky and Stephen discussed the impact the situation has had on them and their families.

Vicky told the committee she “never missed a smear” and had undergone the tests since she old enough – even before the CervicalCheck screening programme was rolled out in 2008.

She had a smear test about eight weeks after her son Darragh was born in 2011. The results of this smear incorrectly came back as normal.

Vicky said she requested a smear test a few months earlier than she was due one in 2014 as she experienced irregular bleeding for three months. She said her symptoms were “very minor” – describing this as “something women need to know”.

In July 2014, her GP informed her that there were “very, very high grade changes” in her cervix and arranged for an urgent colposcopy.

She said the doctor who performed this procedure asked her if she was finished having children, to which she said she was. She was 39 years old at this stage and had two young children – a son and daughter.

She said the doctor recommend that she she should have a hysterectomy.

“At that stage alarm bells were ringing and I thought, ‘Jesus is it cancer?’,” Vicky recalled.

‘Five weeks of hell’

A biopsy confirmed that she had cancer, and an MRI scan showed that it had spread to her lymph nodes and surgery was no longer an option.

Vicky started radiotherapy and chemotherapy, describing this as “five weeks of hell”.

In February 2015, an MRI scan showed there was “no evidence of disease”. However, Vicky said she “consistently complained of back pain” but “nobody really took much notice”.

In September 2017, her doctor told her that her smear test results had been reviewed as part of a HSE audit, describing it as “a routine thing”. He told her there was a “query” in relation to her snear in May 2011, but never said she had cancer at that point.

A scan last November showed that her cancer was back. She said it is now touching her kidneys, lung and liver.

Vicky said, through reading her own patient file while in a waiting room this January, she found out that she did indeed have cancer in 2011.

Either the person looking at the test was incompetent or it wasn’t looked at at all. It was full of cancer, not a little bit.

Vicky said there was a 15-month period where CervicalCheck and her gynaecologist were arguing over whose responsibility it was to tell her about the audit.

“You tell her, no you tell her,” she stated.

She said, while going through her legal battle and trying to find treatment options that will prolong her life, her family has also been with the fact her daughter has a toxoplasmosis – a congenital disorder that recently flared up again.

Her daughter is blind in one eye and has and 70% vision in the other. She is is on medication and “nearly lost her eyesight last summer”.

I’m not interested in revenge, that not what I’m here for, I do want accountability.

Vicky added that she wants the legacy of this situation to be that “this will not happen to any man, woman or child again”.

“If I do die, i want it to be not in vain … I want people to be held accountable so that this will not happen again in any shape or form.”

Apology

Earlier today John Connaghan, the acting head of the HSE, issued an apology for the confusion and alarm which was created in relation to the CervicalCheck programme “as a result of the failure to communicate with the women affected”.

Documents released yesterday showed that the Department of Health was aware of Cervical Check’s stance of not informing some women of the outcomes of reviews into their cases.

A memo sent in October 2016 showed that Holohan was told that legal proceedings had been taken by one of the women affected by the audit of cases.

The documents show that clinicians were told to use their judgement in “selected cases where it is clear that discussion of the outcomes of the review could do more harm than good”.