Monday 14 May, 2018
HSE says 18 women affected by CervicalCheck controversy have died

The previous figure was 17 women.

By Órla Ryan Monday 14 May 2018, 9:05 PM
2 minutes ago 6 Views No Comments
Vicky Phelan
Image: GoFundMe
Vicky Phelan
Vicky Phelan
Image: GoFundMe

THE HSE HAS said 18 women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy have died. The previous figure was 17 women.

In a statement released this evening, the HSE said 203 of the 209 women (or their families) whose smear test results could have shown an incorrect result have been contacted.

“Most women have at this stage been contacted and meetings either held or arranged to discuss the audit and the response with them. 18 of the 209 women are deceased and where this is the case their family/next of kin are being contacted.”

The HSE said its Serious Incident Management Team (SIMT) “has been working to respond to the failings revealed by the CervicalCheck audit”.

Hospitals have been working since the SIMT was established to contact all the women affected and to discuss the audit with them.

“The HSE is working with the National Cancer Registry of Ireland and the Department of Health to identify any other women who had cervical cancer during this time, who may also have had a CervicalCheck test.”

The CervicalCheck scandal came into the public eye last month when Vicky Phelan, whose cervical cancer is now terminal, settled a High Court action against the HSE and
Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

