'I had to collect my children from school and tell them that I’m dying'

A WOMAN WHO had a delayed cervical cancer diagnosis uncovered in a recent review by the HSE has been told that her cancer has returned and is terminal.

Emma Ní Mhathúna, a mother of five children, has said her family is “devastated” by the news.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland, Emma said she received the news this week and has told her children.

“I’ve been told I’m dying … I’m dying and I don’t need to be. I’m only 37 … this isn’t fair.”

Emma, who lives in Kerry, previously underwent treatment for cervical cancer and had received the all-clear last month, but had been feeling unwell recently and feared the disease had returned.

“I had a feeling I had cancer because I’d had it before, but I didn’t think it’d be terminal.”

In a deeply emotional interview, Emma said telling her children the news was extremely difficult.

It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do because as a mother my job is to protect them … I had to collect them from school early and tell them that I’m dying. It’s a horrible thing to witness to be honest, there’s so much pain in the house.

2013 smear test

Emma underwent smear tests every three years since the birth of her 15-year-old daughter Natasha, and all the results had come back as normal until 2016.

A smear test result in 2013 incorrectly came back as normal.

“[The test] said that I was healthy when I wasn’t and because of that I actually developed cancer and now I’m dying.”

The CervicalCheck scandal came into the public eye last month when Phelan, whose cervical cancer is also terminal, settled a High Court action against the HSE and

Clinical Pathology Laboratories for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

Health Minister Simon Harris has launched an inquiry. At least 17 women affected by the controversy have died.

‘My baby might not remember me’

Emma and her daughter Natasha feature in a video made by the HSE last year in a bid to increase the uptake of the HPV vaccine.

“There wasn’t enough uptake on the HPV vaccine. After what I’d gone through … I said I’d have to take a stand and help people,” Emma said of the video on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta last week.

My children are going to be without me and I’m going to be without them. I tried to do everything right … I don’t even know if my little baby is going to remember me.

Emma expressed anger with the response of the government and the HSE to the controversy.

“Women are dead, they’re people’s daughters and they’re mammies, all the children are in so much pain … no amount of money can replace this.”