There's set to be a fair few rain showers this week. Alamy Stock Photo
Weather Forecast

Cooler temperatures and rain to return this week after bright spell

Temperatures are forecast to slowly drop throughout the week as rain and wind returns.
8.43am, 17 Aug 2026
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AFTER A RETURN to warm and sunny weather out east, the forecast for this week looks considerably more dour. 

Today, Met Éireann said it will be “quite mild and humid”. Beginning cloudy, with patchy rain and drizzle focused mainly in the west and north. Elsewhere, it will be drier with sunny spells gradually spreading from the south. 

Rain will become more persistent and occasionally heavy in the northwest throughout the afternoon. This will gradually spread southeast this evening. 

Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees are forecast in Ulster and Connacht, with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees elsewhere.

Tuesday, temperatures will drop and highs of 16 to 20 degrees are forecast. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. It will brighten up gradually in the afternoon. 

By Wednesday, showers will be widespread across the country, turning heavy and merging to longer spells of rain at times. Near Atlantic coasts winds will be strong at times. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees are forecast.

Showers will remain widespread and turn heavy and prolonged in places on Thursday. Highest temperatures will be between 15 and 20 degrees.

Friday will see another marginal drop in temperatures, with highest temperatures between 14 and 19 degrees. The rain may lessen and there will likely be sunny spells and showers, the forecaster said.

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