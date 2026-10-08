RTÉ boss holds 'positive' meeting with media minister after being 'blind sided' by €20m funding cut

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LAST UPDATE | 37 mins ago
RTÉ DIRECTOR GENERAL Kevin Bakhurst has described his meeting with Media Minister Patrick O’Donovan as “extremely constructive”, as the two sides attempt to resolve a row over a €20 million reduction in the broadcaster’s funding for next year.
Speaking briefly to reporters after the meeting this afternoon, Bakhurst said discussions had been “very positive” and that RTÉ would continue working with department officials on the dispute.
“We had an extremely constructive meeting with the minister, and we agree that we’re going to carry on working with the officials to try and find a resolution to this,” Bakhurst said.
“It was very positive, which is very welcome on our part.”
Bakhurst declined to take further questions, saying the situation was “delicate enough” and that he wanted the process to be properly carried out.
However, he stressed that the relationship between RTÉ and the minister remained good, describing the discussions as “very open and constructive”.
Asked as he made his way to a taxi whether he was “going to get his money”, Bakhurst replied: “I don’t know, we’ll see.”
Asked if he had confidence in O’Donovan, he responded: “Absolutely, yes.”
In a statement issued following the meeting, which also involved RTÉ board chair Terence O’Rourke, the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport also described it as “positive”.
“The Minister listened to the concerns of the RTÉ Chair and Director General in relation to Government funding and the support for the implementation of the Strategy. The Chair and DG provided assurances on the delivery of reforms and their timing,” the statement said.
“The Department and RTÉ will continue to engage constructively on all the issues discussed over the next few weeks.”
The meeting followed the government’s decision to provide the broadcaster with €20 million less in funding for 2027 than previously promised.
Talks were expected to focus on RTÉ’s progress in implementing promised reforms, including a voluntary exit programme.
O’Donovan said on Wednesday that he was not satisfied there had been “sufficient progress in delivering the smaller, more agile processes that we sought to be delivered under the strategy”.
Bakhurst has said he “completely rejects” that assertion.
The meeting will involve O’Donovan, Bakhurst and RTÉ board chair Terence O’Rourke.
The government had committed to providing public funding of €725 million over the course of three years to RTÉ from licence fee receipts and a direct top-up from the Exchequer.
Of this, €260 million was allocated for 2027. However, it was announced on Wednesday that the broadcaster would instead receive €240 million – comprised of €66 million in direct Exchequer support, and €174 million in projected licence fee collections.
During leaders’ questions in the Dáil this afternoon, Social Democrats TD Sinead Gibney said Bakhurst was blind sided by news that the media minister had written to Jack Chambers last week, warning that the government’s deal with RTÉ would be reneged on if his department didn’t get more cash.
She accused O’Donovan of “once again throwing his toys out of the pram”.
“He didn’t get what he wanted from the budget allocation and is now deflecting by lashing out at RTÉ.”
Responding on behalf of the government, Enterprise Minister Peter Burke said he wanted to reaffirm the government’s commitment to RTÉ, saying it is very important in a free democracy to have public sector broadcasting.
The national broadcaster must be on a sustainable footing, he added, stating that the government has concerns about the pace of reforms.
“In relation to some of its headcount, we have seen it struggle in relation to the commitments it made for 380 voluntary redundancies, as well as 60 retirements over a five-year period,” said the minister.
“What we need is to ensure that reforms in the national broadcaster take a pace,” he said, adding that the government does not expect compulsory redundancies at RTÉ.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said today that it was “deeply concerned” about the decision to cut RTÉ’s funding.
The international alliance of public service media organisations said that RTÉ has “entered into agreements with independent producers and other partners, invested in Irish drama, live sport and digital services, and continued to deliver trusted, independent news and analysis”.
“Withdrawing €20 million in the final year, with those commitments already in place, breaks the agreement and leaves RTÉ to fund commitments it made in good faith,” it said.
Noel Curran, the current director general of the EBU, was previously RTÉ’s director general between 2011 and 2016.
SIPTU representatives also said today they would take action, including possible strikes, if cuts to funding for RTÉ result in compulsory redundancies or further outsourcing of core roles at the national broadcaster.
Coimisiún na Meán, Ireland’s media regulator, has also said “adequate, sustainable and predictable” funding is needed for both RTÉ and Irish broadcaster TG4. It has expressed disappointment that RTÉ did not get the level funding previously promised.
Coimisiún na Meán said it will engage with RTÉ to “understand the impact of this decision for the delivery of its services and performance commitments for Irish audiences”.
Meanwhile, RTÉ and the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport have been called before the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee to clarify the funding issues.
The committee hearing is due to take place later in October.
With reporting by Christina Finn
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