talk of the ton

Netflix announces new Bridgerton spinoff based on Lady Violet's life

It’s the second spinoff of the hit period drama.
3.29pm, 8 Oct 2026
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THE BRIDGERTON UNIVERSE is getting another spinoff, this time about Lady Violet.

The mother of the main series’ protagonists, she’s played a key role in the plot, but her own story has scarcely been told.

The new series, which is still untitled, will follow Lady Violet’s life before marriage and children, and show her romance with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton.

She will be played by 22-year-old English actress Connie Jenkins-Greig, who reprises her role from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, an earlier spinoff.

usa-connie-jenkins-greig-in-the-cnetflix-new-series-queen-charlotte-a-bridgerton-story-2023-plot-betrothed-against-her-will-to-king-george-young-charlotte-arrives-in-london-on-her-wedding Connie Jenkins-Greig as Lady Violet in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023) Alamy Alamy

bridgerton-from-left-phoebe-dynevor-ruth-gemmell-diamond-of-the-first-water-season-1-ep-101-aired-dec-25-2020-photo-liam-daniel-netflix-courtesy-everett-collection Ruth Gemmell (right) as Lady Violet in the original Bridgerton series Alamy Alamy

Bridgerton had four seasons so far, and has been green lit for two more. It continues to be one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

The Bridgerton universe was created by Chris Van Dusen and Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland.

It’s based on a series of eight novels by Julia Quinn, each of which centres a particular member of the family.

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