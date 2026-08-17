GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Asylum seekers

1. Thirteen people who were taken into Tusla’s care upon arrival in Ireland have been found to be adults, while the age of 15 more young people remains disputed, since immigration services took over age assessments in June.

The Department of Justice has released statistics that show since 12 June, 36 people who presented as unaccompanied minors to Irish authorities have undergone age assessment interviews.

Stolen cars

2. Justin Kelly, the Garda Commissioner, said gardaí are being put in a “really challenging situation” in responding to stolen cars being driven the wrong way on the road against oncoming traffic.

His comments, in a strong statement issued on Sunday evening, came after gardaí determined that five teenage boys are now dead after the BMW car they were driving travelled against the flow of traffic in the early hours of the morning on the M9 motorway near Athy in Co Kildare.

Nashville

3. US actress Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, has died aged 36.

A representative for the actress confirmed the death to US network ABC on Sunday, saying her family would remember her “incredible light” who brought “immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her”.

Road safety

4. Building work began last week in Dublin city on 10 new zebra crossings, as part of a major shake-up of roads in the capital city.

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Work on the 10 crossings are set to be completed by September, while an additional 10 crossings will be built by the end of the year.

Middle East

5. US envoy Jared Kushner is due to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after holding talks with Hamas leaders in Egypt aimed at reviving a US-backed Gaza peace plan that Israel has so far rejected.

Erin Patterson

6. Australian toxic mushroom killer Erin Patterson launches an appeal Wednesday against her conviction in a triple-murder case that made headlines worldwide.

The 51-year-old was found guilty last year of murdering her husband’s parents and an elderly aunt in 2023 by serving them a beef Wellington lunch laced with lethal death cap mushrooms.

Rose of Tralee

7. The televised portion of this year’s Tralee International Festival will begin in Tralee, Co Kerry this evening and wrap up on Tuesday night.

The annual festival began on Friday in the county town with the welcome of the 32 selected Roses that will compete in the two days of televised events.

London

8. The Metropolitian Police has been accused of failing in its legal duty to victims of human trafficking at the hands of billionaire Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed.

It comes after at least five survivors were confirmed by the Home Office as victims of modern slavery.

Weather forecast

9. After a return to warm and sunny weather out east, the forecast for this week looks considerably more dour.

Today, Met Éireann said it will be “quite mild and humid”. Beginning cloudy, with patchy rain and drizzle focused mainly in the west and north. Elsewhere, it will be drier with sunny spells gradually spreading from the south.