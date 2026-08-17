The Rose of Tralee festival begins its two-day televised contest tonight

THE TELEVISED PORTION of this year’s Tralee International Festival will begin in Tralee, Co Kerry this evening and wrap up on Tuesday night.

The annual festival began on Friday in the county town with the welcome of the 32 selected Roses that will compete in the two days of televised events.

A myriad of local offerings, like parades, live performances, and family events played out over the weekend in Tralee.

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This year marks the 67th year of the festival, having begun in 1959.

This year’s judging panel consists of RTÉ broadcaster Nuala Carey, fashion designer Don O’Neill, Aisling Murphy of sponsor Murphy Homes and 1974 Rose of Tralee Maggie Flaherty.

The festival’s director of operations Steve Cronly and long-time host Dáithí Ó Sé spoke to The Journal last week about the mechanics and the perils of judging the large volume of Roses.

The winning girl needs to be “capable, confident and intelligent” and a strong global ambassador for the festival.

Last year, 20-year-old Laois rose Katelyn Cummins took the title.

Related Reads Who are the judges of the Rose of Tralee, and how do they choose a winner? Applying after 'a few vinos': Everything you need to know about this year's Rose of Tralee

The year before New Zealand rose, Keely O’Grady brought home the crown at the age of 21.

The Rose of Tralee airs on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player, Monday 17 August and Tuesday 18 August from 8pm