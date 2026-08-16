Teenager drowns at family festival in Co Leitrim

A TEENAGER HAS drowned at the Ballinamore family festival in Co Leitrim.

The young man died this morning after being pulled from the water at Kiltymoodan, Ballinamore.

Gardaí said they attended the scene following a report of a person in the water in the early hours.

They said he was taken from the water and was subsequently pronounced deceased.

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His body has been removed to Sligo mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be arranged, gardaí said. The coroner has been notified.

The organisers of the festival said that the fireworks planned for this evening would not be going ahead as a mark of respect.

“The Ballinamore Family Festival Committee is deeply saddened by the tragic events in Ballinamore on Saturday night,” it said in a post on social media.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those affected and with everyone who is hurting at this very difficult time.”

The Ballinamore family festival marks its 60th occurrence this year, running from 9 to 16 August.

It holds free open-air concerts, featuring the likes of Mike Denver, Derek Ryan, Sean Magee, and is one of the few remaining week-long festivals in Ireland.