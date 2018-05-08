Harris intends to appoint new HSE board following CervicalCheck scandal

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris will bring the terms of reference of the new scoping inquiry into the CervicalCheck scandal to Cabinet today.

The minister will also inform Cabinet of his intention to appoint a new HSE board and introduce legislation to allow this.

The scoping inquiry will commence this week and engage directly with Vicky Phelan and any other woman affected who may wish to have an input.

The CervicalCheck scandal came into the public eye earlier this month when Vicky Phelan, whose cervical cancer is now terminal, settled a High Court action against a US laboratory for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

Over the past 14 days, more information has continued to emerge about the controversy whereby women were told that they had normal smear test results in error. While not a test for cancer, a smear test that results in an abnormal reading can warrant further investigations to test for the presence of cancer.

It has since emerged that more than 1,500 women who developed cervical cancer did not have their cases reviewed by CervicalCheck.

The scoping inquiry due to be discussed by ministers today will independently establish the facts surrounding the controversy, including details of the non-disclosure to patients relating to CervicalCheck clinical audits and the management and level of knowledge of various parties including, the HSE and the Department of Health.

It will also examine the tendering, contracting, and operation of the labs contracted by CervicalCheck. Over the last week, it has emerged that three labs carry out smear test reviews – two are in the US, while the third is in Ireland.

It’s intended that the inquiry will report to the health minister in June.

The minister will also bring his plans on mandatory open disclosure to Cabinet today. It is understood it is the intention of the minister to prioritise this, with a view to having it through the Oireachtas as quickly as possible. Harris believes this is the most practical legislative response to recent events.