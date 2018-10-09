This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 9 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man held in Bulgarian journalist murder investigation - reports

The brutal killing of the 30-year-old

By AFP Tuesday 9 Oct 2018, 12:35 PM
20 minutes ago 673 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4275871
Image: Vadim Ghirda
Image: Vadim Ghirda

A MAN HAS been detained as part of the probe into the killing of a Bulgarian journalist in the northern town of Ruse, Bulgarian public radio is reporting, citing police sources.

The brutal killing of 30-year-old Viktoria Marinova — who presented a current affairs talk programme called “Detector” for the small TVN television channel — shocked the country and drew international condemnation.

The killing came to light on Sunday after Marinova’s body was discovered in a park in Ruse the previous day.

Police were planning to hold a press conference on the case during the afternoon.

All leads being considered

Authorities say Marinova died from blows to the head and suffocation. She had also been raped.

Prosecutors have said “all leads” are being considered, including possible links to Marinova’s professional activity.

She had recently been working on corruption allegations against businessmen and politicians.

Marinova is the third journalist to be murdered in Europe in the past 12 months after Jan Kuciak in Slovakia in February and Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta in October 2017.

- © AFP, 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    85,188  27
    2
    		Shock and condemnation across Europe after Bulgarian journalist murdered
    69,899  53
    3
    		Live rat in drain and insects in baking dough: FSAI closed 8 food businesses in September
    66,963  54
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you support Dublin's BusConnects plan?
    612  0
    2
    		Budget 2019: Here's everything you need to know about today's announcement
    446  0
    3
    		The National Broadband Plan's sole bidder has sold off its remaining stake in Enet
    164  0
    The42
    1
    		'It was my own choice. Nobody ever told me not to drink, I just never got into it'
    44,852  23
    2
    		New man in charge! Kerry confirm appointment of Keane as senior football boss
    24,272  13
    3
    		Murray already out, now Munster sweat after injury to another scrum-half
    20,730  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		So, this is why everyone is talking about Una Healy's love life right now
    23,180  0
    2
    		Keira Knightley rails against the expectation placed on Kate Middleton in the aftermath of labour
    7,190  3
    3
    		Robert Sheehan is finally coming back to our screens in a new Netflix show. Here's what you need to know
    5,004  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Majority of Northern Irish leave voters put Brexit above peace process
    Majority of Northern Irish leave voters put Brexit above peace process
    Scotland should have its own backstop deal, says Nicola Sturgeon
    'The serving and sacrifice Irish soldiers put in during the Troubles - it has never been recognised'
    GARDAí
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    Dublin model under garda probe for stashing Kinahan-linked drug money
    Woman injured after man hijacks car at St James's Hospital
    DUBLIN
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    1,000 home development gets the green light in south county Dublin
    Missing man found after appeal
    Kylie Minogue cancels Dublin and Belfast concerts due to throat infection
    CORK
    Cork local investigated over hacking of council's parking app
    Cork local investigated over hacking of council's parking app
    Gardaí arrest woman (40s) in connection with Macroom stabbing
    Two men, aged 24 and 32, charged in connection with Aidan O’Driscoll murder

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie