Man held in Bulgarian journalist murder investigation - reports

A MAN HAS been detained as part of the probe into the killing of a Bulgarian journalist in the northern town of Ruse, Bulgarian public radio is reporting, citing police sources.

The brutal killing of 30-year-old Viktoria Marinova — who presented a current affairs talk programme called “Detector” for the small TVN television channel — shocked the country and drew international condemnation.

The killing came to light on Sunday after Marinova’s body was discovered in a park in Ruse the previous day.

Police were planning to hold a press conference on the case during the afternoon.

All leads being considered

Authorities say Marinova died from blows to the head and suffocation. She had also been raped.

Prosecutors have said “all leads” are being considered, including possible links to Marinova’s professional activity.

She had recently been working on corruption allegations against businessmen and politicians.

Marinova is the third journalist to be murdered in Europe in the past 12 months after Jan Kuciak in Slovakia in February and Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta in October 2017.

- © AFP, 2018