Man charged with murder of 8-year-old daughter who was stabbed to death

WILLIAM BILLINGHAM HAS been charged with the murder of his eight-year-old daughter Mylee, West Midlands Police has said.

Police were called to the Valley View area of Brownhills in the West Midlands at around 9.15pm on Saturday 20 January. The girl was found with knife wounds.

Mylee was taken to hospital but she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that she died from a single stab wound to the chest.

Her father was arrested following the incident. The 54-year-old had been taken to hospital where he received treatment for injuries he had received.

Billingham was discharged from hospital on Friday 9 February, and taken into police custody to be interviewed.

The 54-year-old has now been charged and is due to appear tomorrow at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court.

West Midlands Police said: “Police are continuing to support Mylee’s family at this tragic time and are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons.