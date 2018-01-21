'Absolutely tragic': Man arrested after eight-year-old girl stabbed to death in England

Updated 5.20pm

POLICE HAVE NAMED the eight-year-old girl who died after being found with stab wounds at a house in Brownhills in England as Mylee Billingham.

Police were called to the Valley View area of Brownhills in the West Midlands at around 9.15pm last night.

Mylee was taken to hospital but she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

A 54-year-old man found with stab injuries at the same property was arrested. He was taken to hospital for treatment and is currently in a critical condition.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place tomorrow to establish the precise cause of the girl’s death.

‘Absolutely tragic’

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough from the homicide unit said: “This is an absolutely tragic set of circumstances and my thoughts are with everyone who has been affected.

“We are still at the early stages of understanding exactly what happened and why, but I can confirm we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”

With reporting by Órla Ryan