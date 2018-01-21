  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 21 January, 2018
Murder investigation launched following death of man (53) in Belfast flat

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 21 Jan 2018, 9:05 AM
9 hours ago 5,192 Views 1 Comment
Mark Ponisi
Mark Ponisi
Mark Ponisi

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched following the death of a 53-year-old man in a flat in east Belfast.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in the London Road area shortly before 10am yesterday morning.

The man, named as Mark Ponisi, was located in the living room of the home. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim appeared to have sustained a number of injuries to his head and face, according to the PSNI.

A post-mortem examination will, however, be carried out to establish the exact cause of death.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. They currently remain in custody.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have information about the murder to get in touch with the investigating team by calling 101, quoting reference 347 of 20/01/18.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read: Dublin gangland shooting victim named as Derek Hutch

More: Kabul Intercontinental Hotel siege ends after gunmen kill at least six people

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

