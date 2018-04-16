It's going to be very wet and windy tonight with some localised flooding expected

IT’S SET TO be very wet and windy tonight, with heavy showers and strong winds expected across the country and two status yellow weather warnings issued.

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the entire country, with south to southeast winds reaching mean speeds of between 50 and 65km/h with gusts of between 80 and 110km/h.

A status yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for eight counties, with accumulations of 25 to 50mm expected and some localised spot flooding possible.

Counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford are all covered by the rainfall warning.

Both warnings are valid from 9am this morning and will last until tomorrow.

Met Éireann said today will be dry and bright in many places at first this morning.

“However cloud will thicken with rain developing in Atlantic coastal counties during the morning in strong southerly winds,” the weather services said.

“The rain and strong winds will spread eastwards to most places during the afternoon turning persistent and heavy.

Very wet and windy countrywide this evening with some local spot flooding and strong to gale force southerly winds with gusts of 80 to 110km/h, highest in coastal and hilly areas. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees Celsius

Tomorrow will be wet at first but clearing quickly. There will be showers during the day but also some good sunny spells.

It will remain windy, with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees Celsius.

The weather is set to remain unsettled for the remainder of the week, with a mixture of good sunny spells and rain.