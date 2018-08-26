This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 26 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heavy rain in many parts of country set to clear

The week ahead is expected to be a mixed bag.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 26 Aug 2018, 11:24 AM
57 minutes ago 4,754 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4202367
Rainfall over Ireland
Image: Met Éireann
Rainfall over Ireland
Rainfall over Ireland
Image: Met Éireann

HEAVY RAIN IN many parts of the country is expected to clear soon.

Met Éireann has said a clearance in conditions is “imminent as the last of the heavy rain clears into the Irish Sea”.

Brighter conditions are expected to develop in most places with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells.

Scattered blustery showers will occur in some areas, as fresh westerly winds set in. Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius. It’ll be mildest in the southeast of Munster and along the east of Leinster.

It’s expected to be rather cloudy tonight with some further scattered showers, mainly in western and northern areas. Lowest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees, in a moderate to fresh westerly wind.

Tomorrow morning will be rather breezy to begin with and there will be some well scattered showers.

Many areas will however see a lot of dry weather throughout the day with a mix of cloud and some brighter spells, Met Éireann said.

High temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees. It’ll be mildest across east Leinster and south Munster.

It’s expected to be mostly dry tomorrow night but there will be some mist and patchy drizzle later on along some northwestern coasts. Lowest temperatures will range from of 7 to 12 degrees.

Mixed weather is expected throughout the week. There will be some spells of rain but dry and bright conditions at times also.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		As it happened: Day 1 of pope's visit comes to an end with Croke Park concert
    116,965  141
    2
    		'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste
    70,390  70
    3
    		Pope compared cover up in Church to 'sh*t' in private meeting, abuse survivors say
    68,259  117
    Fora
    1
    		Why some mortgage holders are better off dealing with vulture funds than banks
    2,453  0
    2
    		'Precarious work becoming the norm': How a ban on zero-hours contracts may backfire
    279  0
    3
    		How Dublin startup Flipdish plans to overhaul Europe's 'fragmented' food-ordering market
    268  0
    The42
    1
    		'I still have really, really bad days now. There are days when I cry. And I'm not ashamed of it'
    32,173  8
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool vs Brighton, Premier League
    23,683  6
    3
    		It was Roy Keane versus two players in Ireland camp disagreement, Martin O'Neill says
    19,312  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sky News thinks Pope Francis is currently in England, and Twitter is fairly baffled
    13,127  2
    2
    		Let's take a look back at Ireland's very own royal wedding: Nicky Byrne and Georgina Ahern's marriage
    5,907  0
    3
    		8 of the fluffiest coats to get you through autumn/winter snugly
    5,424  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Varadkar says 'there is much to be done to get justice' for Church abuse survivors
    Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings
    GARDAí
    Two women due in court after elite gardaÃ­ seized â¬670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Two women due in court after elite gardaí seized €670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    DUBLIN
    Man seriously injured after being hit by Dublin Bus vehicle
    Man seriously injured after being hit by Dublin Bus vehicle
    'Sinead any day could score 2-4, 2-6, 2-8 - she’s one of the game’s top players'
    Going to the Pope's Mass today? Here's what you need to know
    IRELAND
    Opinion: Our Celtic identity might not be what we think it is
    Opinion: Our Celtic identity might not be what we think it is
    Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
    'You want to put your hand up for a World Cup place' - Byrne's ambition

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie