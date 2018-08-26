Heavy rain in many parts of country set to clear

HEAVY RAIN IN many parts of the country is expected to clear soon.

Met Éireann has said a clearance in conditions is “imminent as the last of the heavy rain clears into the Irish Sea”.

Brighter conditions are expected to develop in most places with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells.

Scattered blustery showers will occur in some areas, as fresh westerly winds set in. Highest afternoon temperatures will range from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius. It’ll be mildest in the southeast of Munster and along the east of Leinster.

It’s expected to be rather cloudy tonight with some further scattered showers, mainly in western and northern areas. Lowest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees, in a moderate to fresh westerly wind.

Tomorrow morning will be rather breezy to begin with and there will be some well scattered showers.

Many areas will however see a lot of dry weather throughout the day with a mix of cloud and some brighter spells, Met Éireann said.

High temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees. It’ll be mildest across east Leinster and south Munster.

It’s expected to be mostly dry tomorrow night but there will be some mist and patchy drizzle later on along some northwestern coasts. Lowest temperatures will range from of 7 to 12 degrees.

Mixed weather is expected throughout the week. There will be some spells of rain but dry and bright conditions at times also.