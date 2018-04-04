Weather warning issued as temperatures set to drop to -4

TWO STATUS YELLOW weather warnings have been issued by Met Eireann.

A rainfall warning has been issued for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

Met Eireann says between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain will fall in a 24 hour period from tomorrow afternoon. The forecaster is also warning that there will be a risk of flooding.

Meanwhile, a low temperature warning has been issued for Ireland for tonight.

Temperatures will fall as low as -4 degrees in many areas.

The warning is valid from 9pm tonight until 9am tomorrow morning.