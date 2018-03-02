  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Status red warning for five Leinster counties extended until 9am

Snow will continue to fall until this evening and sleety showers are expected tomorrow.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 2 Mar 2018, 4:00 PM
4 hours ago 120,941 Views 76 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3881151
The shelter warning has been lifted, but people are still being advised to avoid unnecessary journeys.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
The shelter warning has been lifted, but people are still being advised to avoid unnecessary journeys.
The shelter warning has been lifted, but people are still being advised to avoid unnecessary journeys.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Updated at 4pm

A STATUS RED snow-ice warning has been extended until 9am for Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.

The snow-ice warning was issued at 3.45pm and will be valid from 4pm today until 9am tomorrow morning.

While the warning to stay inside has been lifted, authorities are advising that caution is still needed as many areas are being severely impacted by drifting snow.

The government has asked motorists not to drive today unless it is absolutely necessary.

In the latest update from the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG), Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack said it is unlikely there will be any significant thaw in the next 24 hours.

At the moment, temperatures have risen to between zero and one degree, but she said in order for a full thaw to take place, there would have to be a sudden temperature rise to between ten and 13 degrees.

It will, however, gradually become more sleety on footpaths and roads tonight and tomorrow, she said.

The current weather situation is:

  • A Status Red snow-ice warning has been extended until 9am for Dublin, Kildare, Wexford, Wicklow and Meath.
  • A Status Orange warning is in place for the rest of the country.
  • There is a snow-ice warning in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo.

The Status Red warning remains in place until 9am tomorrow morning for the five Leinster counties with snow predicted all throughout the day and temperatures to drop as low as -3 degrees tonight.

It is being emphasised that conditions are and will remain very difficult and dangerous. The public is being asked not to travel, to keep off the roads and to continue to exercise high levels of caution for their own safety in the extreme cold.

All public transport services are closed today and will remain so for the remainder of the day.

Airlines have also suspended operations until Saturday morning and all ferry sailings are cancelled today.

Today’s snow drifting is causing particular problems. Local roads will take a considerable period of time to pass through. The NECG has warned that some houses may be inaccessible.

ESB Networks is working to restore power after some significant outages last night.

Outlook for the weekend

Last night, Siobhan Ryan, meteorologist with Met Éireann, told RTÉ’s Prime Time that the forecaster is anticipating “further severe weather warnings coming into place over the course of the weekend”.

All services will continue to work at peak capacity and the public are asked for patience while works to restore services and clear transport routes are completed.

Ryan said it is likely that there may be orange or even red warnings over the weekend, depending on how the situation evolves.

We’ll be monitoring the situation extremely carefully. So as regards the really heavy snow, I would say there’ll probably be an end in sight to the really heavy snow, hopefully Saturday night. After that then it’s still a very cold regime, there’s a gradual edge up in temperatures. Problably more likely the cold weather we’ve become very used to in the past couple of weeks, but not the same cold we’ve experienced in the last number of days.

According to the weekend forecast, tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of sleet and chances of snowfalls over higher grounds and in the north. There will be fresh east winds and highest temperatures will range from 2 degrees in the north to 6 or 7 degrees in the far south.

Cold weather will continue Sunday with highest temperatures during only around 2 to 4 degrees. Some showery rain will affect more northern counties and there will be widespread frost overnight.

Advice in short

Overall, the key public safety messages from the NECG are:

  • Avoid any non-critical travel throughout the country. Many roads including national and regional roads remain impassable and unsafe for driving.
  • The public should assume all electricity lines will be live and to report all fallen lines to ESB Networks.
  • Take care while out walking in snow. Enjoy the snow but exercise caution and stay safe.
  • Keep away from rivers where levels can rise rapidly as snow begins to melt.
  • Remember emergency services will take longer to respond to call-outs due to the weather conditions.
  • Check in with elderly and vulnerable neighbours by phone.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

LIVE: Storm Emma blankets the nation in large amounts of snow – and there’s more to come>

Poll: Are you planning to leave your home today?>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (76)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
As it happened: The country bunkered down as Emma and the Beast did their worst
265,179  106
2
Shelter indoors advice withdrawn, but conditions will remain 'difficult'
146,772  148
3
Status red warning for five Leinster counties extended until 9am
120,799  76
Fora
1
A Spanish takeaway giant has splashed out €10.7m for a big slice of Apache Pizza
1,279  0
2
'I was getting work calls the week after giving birth to my son - I just couldn't take maternity leave'
138  0
3
Tourism chiefs will lure overseas visitors to the south-east with 'on-trend' Vikings
117  0
The42
1
'He was a man who was often running away from himself': a complex, tragic sports story
39,508  4
2
'I dedicated a lot of my life to the club for the last four years so I was shocked, but things change in football'
28,757  11
3
€105 million Barcelona star defends refusing to train to earn move
15,719  5
DailyEdge.ie
1
A family in Naas have brilliantly recreated a photo they took with a snowman 21 years ago
6,407  3
2
Kylie Jenner just shared her first public photos with her newborn daughter Stormi
6,023  0
3
Skin Deep: Here's how to stop this cold weather from turning you into a human husk
5,289  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Public appeal to find 17-year-old missing since Monday
Public appeal to find 17-year-old missing since Monday
80 babies delivered at Holles St and Rotunda during storm ... including one Emma
Former solicitor Michael Lynn charged with theft of almost €30 million in Dublin
LEO VARADKAR
Some supermarkets are starting to reopen but most are remaining shut until tomorrow
Some supermarkets are starting to reopen but most are remaining shut until tomorrow
Taoiseach says he 'understands concerns' as ministers question Ireland 2040 marketing
Donald Trump has made March 'Irish-American Heritage Month'
DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
'Itâs not just your own life youâre risking': People told to not drive unless journey is essential
'It’s not just your own life you’re risking': People told to not drive unless journey is essential
Roof collapse, car fires and trees down - busy night for rescue crews despite weather conditions
Michael D Higgins praises people who are working to provide essential services during storm
WEATHER
34,000 premises without power due to Storm Emma
34,000 premises without power due to Storm Emma
Status red warning for five Leinster counties extended until 9am
Farmers struggling with dairy supplies as Storm Emma freezes pipes across the country

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie