This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 15 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

London terror suspect remains in custody as UK police search three homes

Specialist terror police have also been deployed in London.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 1:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,541 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4182185
Forensic officers by the car that crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.
Image: Stefan Rousseau via PA
Forensic officers by the car that crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.
Forensic officers by the car that crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.
Image: Stefan Rousseau via PA

A 29-YEAR-old man arrested following a suspected terror attack in London yesterday remains in custody as officers attempt to piece together the lead-up to the incident.

The man, who is a UK national originally from Sudan, was arrested at the scene by armed officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000, and detained under TACT. He was further arrested for attempted murder.

Police officers have concluded their searches of two addresses in Birmingham and another in Nottingham. They continue to search a third address in Birmingham.

At 7.37am on 14 August, a silver Ford Fiesta collided with cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have now both been discharged. Another man was also treated at the scene.

A Met spokesman said: “We are satisfied that we know the identity of the arrested man. The priority of the investigation team continues to be to understand the motivation behind this incident. Detectives have today released images of the Fiesta involved, as they appeal for public assistance to identify its movements in the hours leading up to the incident.”

The privately-owned Fiesta travelled from Birmingham to London late on Monday night, arriving in the London area just after midnight.

The car was in the Tottenham Court Road area from around 1.25am until 5.55am. It was then driven around the Westminster and Whitehall area from approximately 6am and stayed in this area until the time of the incident.

“At this early stage, there is no intelligence of further danger to Londoners or the rest of the UK in connection with this incident. In addition, Project Servator officers, who have specialist skills to recognise tell-tale signs that that someone may be in an area for terrorist or other criminal purposes have been deployed in Westminster,” the spokesman added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Immense tragedy' - At least 30 dead after large section of motorway bridge collapses in Italy
    101,923  46
    2
    		Gardaí are tracking the movements of a convicted rapist linked to Deirdre Jacob murder
    81,574  53
    3
    		Body of young man found in Dublin
    41,911  5
    Fora
    1
    		'I was an oyster farmer, a bouncer, a milkman, a janitor - it all helped get me to where I am today'
    1,092  0
    2
    		Homebase plans to close three Irish stores as its new owners slice costs
    471  0
    3
    		A probe into FBD's boss has 'cast an unwelcome shadow' - despite coming up clear
    342  0
    The42
    1
    		'This is disgusting': Italy defender issues plea after narrowly avoiding Genoa bridge tragedy
    32,583  2
    2
    		Disappointment for Celtic as Rodgers' men dumped out of Champions League
    32,079  81
    3
    		'We don't want to take the medals off because then you're back to reality'
    30,344  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 of the best (and worst) outfits people have worn while collecting their LC results over the last 35 years
    14,128  11
    2
    		Samantha Mumba has repeatedly turned down six figure offers to go on a certain reality TV show
    7,184  2
    3
    		Dear Fifi: Am I bad at sex?
    6,027  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    'Serious concerns' over missing 53-year-old man last seen in Dublin city centre
    'Serious concerns' over missing 53-year-old man last seen in Dublin city centre
    The Deirdre Jacob case - from missing person file to murder investigation
    Gardaí upgrade disappearance of Deirdre Jacob to murder investigation
    DUBLIN
    Man (20) charged in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Dublin city centre
    Man (20) charged in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Dublin city centre
    Activists occupying vacant property in Dublin 'still committed to action' despite a legal threat
    Airbnb accused of turning villages into 'holiday resorts' as it reveals 640,000 Irish summer visitors
    PHOENIX PARK
    HSE emergency chief: 'We're not saying there will be deaths but we're planning for that eventuality'
    HSE emergency chief: 'We're not saying there will be deaths but we're planning for that eventuality'
    The Papal Cross, the Claddagh ring and 3,000 singers: Behind-the-scenes as the Phoenix Park gets ready for Pope Francis
    Chairs of the faithful: Commemorative Pope Francis seats go on sale ahead of Phoenix Park mass

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie