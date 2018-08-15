London terror suspect remains in custody as UK police search three homes

Forensic officers by the car that crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

A 29-YEAR-old man arrested following a suspected terror attack in London yesterday remains in custody as officers attempt to piece together the lead-up to the incident.

The man, who is a UK national originally from Sudan, was arrested at the scene by armed officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000, and detained under TACT. He was further arrested for attempted murder.

Police officers have concluded their searches of two addresses in Birmingham and another in Nottingham. They continue to search a third address in Birmingham.

At 7.37am on 14 August, a silver Ford Fiesta collided with cyclists and pedestrians before crashing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

A man and a woman were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have now both been discharged. Another man was also treated at the scene.

A Met spokesman said: “We are satisfied that we know the identity of the arrested man. The priority of the investigation team continues to be to understand the motivation behind this incident. Detectives have today released images of the Fiesta involved, as they appeal for public assistance to identify its movements in the hours leading up to the incident.”

The privately-owned Fiesta travelled from Birmingham to London late on Monday night, arriving in the London area just after midnight.

The car was in the Tottenham Court Road area from around 1.25am until 5.55am. It was then driven around the Westminster and Whitehall area from approximately 6am and stayed in this area until the time of the incident.

“At this early stage, there is no intelligence of further danger to Londoners or the rest of the UK in connection with this incident. In addition, Project Servator officers, who have specialist skills to recognise tell-tale signs that that someone may be in an area for terrorist or other criminal purposes have been deployed in Westminster,” the spokesman added.