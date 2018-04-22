  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Sunday 22 April, 2018
Need a crash course in the history of the Eighth Amendment?

Get yourself up to speed.

By TheJournal.ie Team Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,616 Views 104 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3969284
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube
THE EIGHTH AMENDMENT can be a tricky subject to get your head around.

Its origins date back to the early 80s, meaning many of those voting in the upcoming referendum that could see it repealed werenâ€™t around â€“ or were too young to remember â€“ it being introduced.

From the Pro-Life Amendment Campaign and Roe vs Wade, right up to Savita Halappanavar and the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Bill, weâ€™ve broken down the history of the Eighth Amendment bit-by-bit. Watch the full video above.

Video by Nicky Ryan and Sinead Oâ€™Carroll

COMMENTS (104)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
