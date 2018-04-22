Need a crash course in the history of the Eighth Amendment?

THE EIGHTH AMENDMENT can be a tricky subject to get your head around.

Its origins date back to the early 80s, meaning many of those voting in the upcoming referendum that could see it repealed werenâ€™t around â€“ or were too young to remember â€“ it being introduced.

From the Pro-Life Amendment Campaign and Roe vs Wade, right up to Savita Halappanavar and the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Bill, weâ€™ve broken down the history of the Eighth Amendment bit-by-bit. Watch the full video above.

Video by Nicky Ryan and Sinead Oâ€™Carroll